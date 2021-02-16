Megan Thee Stallion's fans are concerned about the rapper after her rumored boyfriend Pardison Fontaine aggressively broke into the bathroom while she was inside during an Instagram Live video that has now gone viral on social media.

Stallion turned 26 on Monday, Feb. 15 and celebrated her birthday with her close friends and Fontaine. Now, video footage has emerged in which Fontaine can be heard barging into the bathroom while it was occupied by the Savage hitmaker.

'Don't Make Me Come Through the Door'

The clip, originally shared on one of Stallion's friends on Instagram, is now being circulated on Twitter. In the selfie video of the friend, someone can be heard violently banging on the door of the bathroom repeatedly in the background, prompting a woman who sounds like Stallion to respond with, "What?!"

"What the f*ck are y'all doing?" a man who sounds like Pardi asks before threatening to come through the door if they don't open it. "Don't make me come through the door."

"I don't give a f*ck what y'all are talking about. You've got five seconds before I come through this sh*t," he says. "Open the door." What follows is a loud bang and some commotion as he breaks into the bathroom with Stallion inside. "Everybody out," he says repeatedly as one of Stallion's friends asks him to "chill."

Shortly after the alleged incident, Stallion took to Twitter to admit that her "boo" was "mad." "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I'm just happy and blessed lol," she wrote.



Twitter Reactions

The clip has been viewed more than 125,000 times and has garnered thousands of likes and retweets. The post has also racked up hundreds of comments from Stallion's fans who were worried about the rapper's safety.

"Pardi pretty much broke into the bathroom while megan was using it and he was very violent and loud with it," wrote one user, while another commented, "It's not that hard to treat woman with basic respect. I really hope she's okay."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Stallion and Pardi Dating Rumors

Rumors that Stallion and Pardi were dating started swirling last month after after the latter was photographed in January wearing a face mask from Megan's Fashion Nova collection while carrying several Chanel shopping bags. Stallion was later spotted flaunting her Chanel bag on Instagram, leading to speculation that Pardi was the one buying her the expensive gifts.

The rumors intensified recently after the pair exchanged flirty messages on social media. Stallion slid in the comments of the "Backin' It Up" spitter's Instagram post, which saw him going shirtless before putting on a white T-shirt. "NOTHING BETTER THAN A FRESH WHITE TEE," he captioned the clip.

"Body ody," she commented on the post, adding a face with tears of joy emoji. Pardi then playfully responded with, "You look how Lamborghinis drive !!!" and accompanied it with several car and eyeball emojis.