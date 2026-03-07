Star Watch: BTS Spills About Group Comeback, Jisoo Celebrates Boyfriend On Demand Premiere, and More

BTS group comeback and the premiere of the new Netflix romantic comedy drama, Boyfriend on Demand, starring Blackpink member Jisoo, were some of the most discussed topics on social media platforms from the entertainment industry on Friday (March 6).

BTS is all set to return as a group in two weeks with the release of their full-length album, ARIRANG, on March 20. Ahead of their group comeback, the boy band members replied to some of their fans' questions, and one of them was about their group comeback. The Korean heartthrobs shared a glimpse of the interview on their Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Jisoo celebrated her Netflix debut by sharing videos and photos from the drama Boyfriend On Demand. The girl group member also reposted some of the photos shared by her friends watching the mini-series.

From Aespa member Giselle's Paris Fashion Week look to Demi Moore's new Instagram post featuring her long hair, here are a few big celebrity headlines from Friday (March 6).

'It's Loud', BTS Members Say About Group Comeback

BTS members -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- recently revealed how it feels to make a group comeback. During an interview with GQ magazine, the boyband members said that it's "loud", "definitely not lonely", and "fun". When the interviewer asked them if they send mirror selfies to the group chat, the Korean heartthrobs said, "Honestly, men don't send mirror selfies to each other. They send ugly photos of each other and memes of us on the internet."

Girl's Day Member Hyeri Shows Support to Blackpink Member Jisoo

Girl's Day member Hyeri has shown her support to Blackpink member Jisoo through her Instagram story on Friday (March 6). The K-pop idol added a photo to her Instagram stories, featuring her television screen. The screen image features a close-up shot of Jisoo as Seo Mi Rae in the Netflix drama, Boyfriend on Demand. Hyeri tagged Jisoo in her Instagram story, which the Blackpink member reshared with a pink heart emoji. Boyfriend on Demand is a new Netflix drama that premiered on Friday at 6:00 pm KST. It features the Blackpink member as a webtoon producer who unexpectedly enters the virtual dating world.

Aespa Member Giselle Attends Paris Fashion Week

Giselle shared a glimpse of her look at the Paris Fashion Week. The K-pop idol is attending the fashion show on Friday (March 6) as the brand ambassador of Loewe for its Fall/Winter 2026 runway. Giselle paired her denim pants with an ash jacket, white heels, and a green sweater. On her way to the venue, she met some of her fans and greeted them. The photos and videos of the Aespa Member interacting with her fans went viral online. "Aeri signed my album and photocard, she's the sweetest girl ever," a netizen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Demi Moore Flaunts Her Long Locks

After sending her fans into a frenzy with her shoulder-bob look last week, the actress shared several photos of herself, featuring her long hair. The images featured her in blue jeans and a white t-shirt, showcasing her long, black, wavy hair. The post was captioned, "The Long Hair is here to stay".