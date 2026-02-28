Demi Moore is Almost Unrecognizable in Her New Shoulder Bob Look at Milan Fashion Week

Demi Moore attended the Fall-Winter 2026 Fashion Show for Gucci at Palazzo Delle Scintille on Thursday (February 26) in a new look.

The actress, 63, opted for an all-leather ensemble of slim black pants and a fitted black jacket to pair with her shoulder bob.

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos said the new hairstyle highlights her personality, giving the actress a modern, cool, and effortless look.

Demi Moore is almost unrecognizable, said many of her fans after seeing the actress's bold transformation at the Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (February 26). She attended the fashion show wearing an all-leather ensemble of slim black pants and a fitted black jacket. The actress, 63, paired outfit with a shoulder bob that had "very sleek wet texture."

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos crafted the Substance actress's new look, which she flaunted at the Fall-Winter 2026 Fashion Show for Gucci at Palazzo Delle Scintille on Thursday. The hairstylist called Moore's new hairstyle "Demi-tris BoB". He said the dramatic bob hairstyle highlights her personality, giving her a modern, cool, and effortless look.

"I wanted to give Demi a very bold and fashion-forward look for [Gucci creative director] Demna's show. It is inspired by the silhouettes of the new collection. I felt an amazing, short, above-the-shoulder bob with this very sleek wet texture would be perfect to complement her look. It's a big change for Demi – we've never seen her like this before! She looks very cool, effortless, and modern. And it highlights her personality," Giannetos said in a press release.

The celebrity hairstylist shared a post on his Instagram page, featuring Moore in her new bob hairstyle. He captioned it: Demi-tris BoB by Dimitris Hair. The social media post captured the attention of thousands of Instagram users. The comments section was flooded with queries about Moore's new look. Some users praised the designer for the "amazing hair transformation"; a few people were curious to know if the actress is using a wig.

Meanwhile, Moore shared a post with celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, featuring her complete look. She chose a black handbag, black stilettos, and large shades to complete her look. In the post, the actress can be seen holding her famous pup, Pilaf!, a pint-sized chihuahua.

Fans' Reactions

Moore's new bold transformation made her nearly unrecognizable. A few of her fans tried to confirm it on social media by posting messages like, "How do we even know that's Demi Moore?" and "Can't believe she is Demi Moore." Some users also praised her new look. "Not only does Demi Moore look incredible, but she looks like she stepped straight out of Underworld/The Matrix," a social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are a few other comments from Demi Moore's Fans

I guess. She doesn't look like Demi Moore, but yeah, whoever this is looks pretty great.

I swear that's what Demi Lovato will look like once she gets older, Moore with her sunglasses on, she looks like Lovato...haha, and funny bc they have the same first name.

Demi Moore is turning heads in Milan proof that she still knows how to steal the spotlight.

I don't recognize Demi Moore if that's her with short hair, but either way, she wins hands down.