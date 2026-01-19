Spring Fever Episode 5: Yoon Bom to Meet her Romantic Rival

Spring Fever episode 5 will air on tvN on Monday (January 19) at 8:50 pm KST. The romance drama, starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, will feature a romantic tension between Yoon Bom and Seon Jae Gyu. According to the production team, the exchange teacher will meet her romantic rival in this chapter.

The upcoming chapter will introduce Son Yeo Eun as a mysterious woman with a deep connection to Seon Jae Gyu. The newly released stills feature the changing feelings Bom is experiencing after seeing the mystery woman interacting with Jae Gyu. A photo focuses on jealous Bom watching Jae Gyu with the mystery woman.

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Bom and Jae Gyu building a house for Bomsik, late at night. Although they appear to be working peacefully together to help the stray dog Jae Gyu rescued during a heavy rainfall, the images reveal them struggling with their complicated emotions.

Spring Fever episode 4 revealed that Bom had to leave Seoul after being misunderstood by her colleagues, students, and even her parents for being romantically involved with her student's parent. Even after trying to clear the misunderstandings, no one believed her. So, she didn't want to get romantically entangled with another parent. Whenever Jae Gyu approached her, Bol kept a safe distance from him. Will things change for them with the introduction of the mystery woman?

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Fever:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Spring Fever is based on a web novel of the same name, created by Baek Min Ah. It revolves around the relationship between Yoon Bom, an exchange teacher, and Seon Jae Kyu, the CEO of JK Power Energy. Bom works at Shinsu High School after leaving Seoul with emotional scars. Her life changes after meeting Jae Kyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol, who studies at Shinsu High School.

Actress Joo Bin, who portrayed Mirr in the KBS fantasy action drama Twelve, plays Bom in the tvN mini-series. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop star Bo Hyun appears as Jae Kyu in the drama. The other cast members include Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam. Seo Won features Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School and the only nephew of Jae Kyu. Jae In portrays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student, who is not a fan of Han Gyeol.

Spring Fever introduces Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki as the teachers of Shinsu High School. Screenwriter Kim Ah Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Won Gook of Marry My Husband fame directed it.