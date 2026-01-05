Spring Fever to Premiere on Monday; A Complete Guide to Upcoming Romance Drama

Spring Fever, the highly anticipated romance drama starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, premieres on tvN on Monday (January 5) at 8:50 pm KST. Based on the popular web novel by Baek Min Ah, this mini-series invites viewers into the intriguing relationship between Yoon Bom, an exchange teacher, and Seon Jae Kyu, the charismatic CEO of JK Power Energy.

Bom works at Shinsu High School after leaving Seoul with emotional scars. Her life changes after meeting Jae Kyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol, who studies at Shinsu High School. Actress Joo Bin, who portrayed Mirr in the KBS fantasy action drama Twelve, plays Bom in the tvN mini-series. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop star Bo Hyun appears as Jae Kyu in the drama.

The other cast members include Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam. Seo Won features Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School and the only nephew of Jae Kyu. Jae In portrays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student, who is not a fan of Han Gyeol.

Spring Fever introduces Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki as the teachers of Shinsu High School. Screenwriter Kim Ah Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Won Gook of Marry My Husband fame directed it.

Cast members Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin recently shared their excitement for their characters in Spring Fever, hinting at dynamic performances to look forward to.

"The drama features characters with visuals we've never seen before, and the script was really fun. I was drawn to playing the uncle for the first time and delivering lines in the dialect. I think it will be a drama that [viewers] can watch while laughing along," cast member Bo Hyun spilled.

Ahead of the premiere, actress Joo Bin shared three key points to notice while watching the drama. According to her, the beautiful scenery, refreshing village landscapes, and witty humor will keep the viewers glued to the screens. The cast member said the mini-series is not just about Jae Gyu and Bom. It takes viewers through some fun moments between the teachers and students. She also teased the appearance of a surprise character, who will add fun elements to the story.

"It's a series that will make viewers feel cozy throughout and offer small comforts and smiles. I hope you'll look forward to it with the excitement of waiting for spring," Joo Bin added.

People in Korea can watch the first episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Fever: