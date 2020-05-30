Four small islands of Spaun are going to be allowed to open the outside terraces of bars and restaurants to around 75 percent of their capacity from Monday, the government stated, which is a further relaxation of the coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown rules in the parts of the country that are least affected.

The tables on the terraces should be kept 1.5 meters apart, as per the regulations posted by the government's officials Official Bulletin on Saturday and affecting La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera in the Canary Islands, and Formentera in the Balearics.

Spain to Further Ease Coronavirus Lockdown

Spain, one of the countries in Europe worst hit by the disease, has been lifting restrictions in a phased fashion, with some regions deemed safer than others to move back to normal. In the four islands entering phase 3, groups of up to 20 people can meet and shopping centers will be allowed to re-open at 40 percent of capacity. Hotels and other leisure establishments can have common areas up to 50 percent of capacity.

Companies should still encourage home working but also can organize the return of workers to the office as long as their arrival is staggered. Museums will be allowed to organize activities. Spain has recorded more than 238,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 27,000 deaths. The rate of infection has slowed substantially. Thirty-nine people died during the past week compared with a daily death toll in the hundreds a month ago, the health ministry said on Friday.

(With agency inputs)