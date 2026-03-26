South Korea Bets $166 Million on AI Chip Startup Rebellions in 'K-Nvidia' Push to Break Nvidia's Dominance

South Korea invests $166 million in AI chip startup Rebellions.

Funding signals push to build domestic Nvidia competitor.

Rebellions focuses on AI inference chips with energy efficiency.

IPO planned for 2026–2027 amid global expansion efforts.

The government of South Korea invested in AI chip start-up Rebellions via its state fund, the National Growth Fund, to the tune of around 166 million dollars on Thursday in the first direct equity investment to be made by the state fund in a domestic AI accelerator company.

In the first indication ever that the government of South Korea is willing to develop a domestic competitor to stand up the influence of Nvidia in the global AI accelerator market is visible now.

The 250 billion won of the National Growth Fund and a 50 billion won top-up contribution by Korea Development Bank bring in a total of 300 billion won, which is part of a larger 600 billion won round of funds being raised by the Rebellious. In November 2025, the Series C round valuing the company at 1.4 billion gave Arm the first investment in Samsung Ventures, repeating Arm as the first investor in British chip architecture giant Pegatron and POSCO.

Rebellions, established by a former Samsung semiconductor engineer, Park Sunghyun, in 2020, is an AI inference accelerator chip company that targets running, and not training, AI models. Their flagship REBEL-Quad chip is based on the chiplet architecture consisting of HBM3E high-bandwidth memory, designed to address data center workloads with energy efficiency as the competitive differentiator over Nvidia's power-hungry models H100 and H200.

REBEL-Quad is planned to be produced on a mass basis in 2026, followed by a successor product, REBEL-IO.

Korea's 'K-Nvidia' Ambition

The National Growth Fund investment commits to government plans two years in the making. In February 2018, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy of South Korea announced a 1 trillion won five-year initiative in on-device AI semiconductors.

Seoul has also established funding (independently) of around 795 million between 2022 and 2026 to develop AI semiconductors. The stated goal, presented by the government as the K-Nvidia program, is to copy the success of South Korea in the memory semiconductors industry, where Samsung and SK Hynix lead the world market in a more profitable field of artificial intelligence accelerators now occupied by Nvidia.

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According to Bloomberg, Rebellion has made JPMorgan the global lead underwriter of a domestic IPO that is scheduled to launch in late 2026 or starting in 2027. It would be among the most anticipated technology launches in the history of South Korea and a gauge on how well a Korean AI fabless firm can reach the global benchmark its government proponents believe it can.

Rebellions, with 70 percent of estimated income to come from outside Korea plus current commercial applications in Saudi Arabia, Japan, and the United States, is also the most globally developed of the four major AI chip startups in Korea, along with FuriosaAI, DeepX, and Mobilint.

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