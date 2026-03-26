Addiction by Design: Meta and YouTube Face Billions Penalty, May Rival Tobacco Firms Decades Ago

A U.S. jury determined that Meta Platforms and YouTube designed features for addictive behavior that injured a young user

The court ordered about $6 million in damages, with Meta responsible for most

The verdict recognized the idea of "addiction by design"

The ruling could trigger thousands of lawsuits and cost tech companies billions

The United States jury reached a historic decision that centers on two major technology companies, Meta Platforms and YouTube, in a legal dispute about social media addiction. The jury in the high-profile trial identified the companies as responsible because their platform design created psychological damage to a young user. The case resulted in a financial settlement of about 6 million dollars, yet the actual impact of the ruling exists in different areas.

The decision marks the first time a jury has directly accepted the argument that social media platforms can be held responsible for creating addictive digital environments. The legal finding has the potential to create thousands of identical lawsuits, which could result in technology companies facing liability costs that reach billions of dollars.

The Case That Set the Precedent

The K.G.M. v. Meta et al. lawsuit investigated how social media usage affected a young woman who started using those platforms at age 13. The plaintiff's lawyers claimed that the platforms intentionally created features which made users unable to stop using their services, while the companies failed to provide proper warnings about dangers which especially affected minor users.

Joseph VanZandt, K.G.M. lawyer stated, "This is the first time in history a jury has heard testimony by executives and seen internal documents that we believe prove these companies chose profits over children."

A Meta spokeswoman said, "We respectfully disagree with the verdict and are evaluating our legal options".

Testimonies given during the trial showed that engineers designed infinite scrolling and algorithm-driven content recommendations and constant notifications to create maximum user engagement. The plaintiff's attorneys showed that these features operated like gambling reward systems because they drove users to use the platform more frequently in order to receive additional rewards.

The jury ultimately accepted all the main points which supported that argument. The jury found that the companies failed to design their platforms responsibly, which resulted in mental health damage to the plaintiff who developed anxiety and depression.

Meta received most of the company's liability, while YouTube, which Google owns, has received partial responsibility for the situation. The jury found that the companies showed extreme indifference toward user safety, which enables the court to award extra punitive damages in upcoming legal cases.

Why the Addiction Argument Surfaced?

The ruling's most important aspect comes from the court's acceptance of what critics refer to as "addiction by design." Over the past ten years, technology companies have developed their platforms to maximize user time on the platform, which directly increases their advertising earnings. The development of user retention features required engineers and product designers to create elements that would extend user sessions throughout their time on the platform.

The three continuous systems include endless scrolling feeds that remove natural stopping points. The system continuously recommends new content through its algorithmic recommendation systems. It delivers intermittent rewards through likes, comments and notifications, content that people receive, which produces emotional reactions.

Psychologists have argued that these mechanisms create behavioral patterns which resemble addiction-based behavior. Users show increased platform return behavior because unpredictable reward systems, which deliver unexpected likes and comments, create dopamine spikes in their brains.

The expert witnesses in the trial established that these design elements create strong effects on teenagers whose brains have not completed their development and who rely on social validation and reward signals.

The jury used this argument to establish a new framework which defined social media damage through their social media usage patterns. The verdict establishes that platforms share responsibility for excessive screen time because they design their systems to create situations which lead users to use their platforms.

A Potential Wave of Litigation

The case itself involved only one plaintiff, but it is part of a much larger legal battle which is currently happening throughout the United States. More than 1,600 related lawsuits have already been filed against social media companies. Many cases involve teenagers or young adults who report experiencing mental health problems after using social media platforms for extended periods of time.

Legal experts describe the case as a "bellwether trial." Bellwether trials function to evaluate legal arguments while assessing how juries will respond to specific evidence. The outcome of this case will determine how upcoming lawsuits will progress.

If future juries reach the same verdict as this one, technology companies will begin facing an avalanche of expensive settlements and court judgments. The total costs will increase rapidly because even minor settlements, which start at several million dollars, will accumulate over time. The total financial exposure could reach tens of billions of dollars if hundreds or thousands of plaintiffs win their cases in court.

Echoes of the Tobacco Wars

The current lawsuit has drawn comparisons to the cigarette manufacturer's legal battles, which occurred during the late 20th century, according to multiple observers. The tobacco industry spent decades fighting against public knowledge that its products caused addiction and health risks. The industry had maintained its denial about nicotine addiction until industry documents proved that they had developed cigarettes to increase user dependency on nicotine.

The subsequent lawsuits after that event led to the tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, which reached its conclusion in 1998. The tobacco companies established a payment plan that would total over $200 billion to the U.S. states through the Master Settlement Agreement.

Social media company critics believe that digital platforms will create similar user engagement patterns. Company research has shown that executives knew about social media's mental health effects on teenagers, yet they chose to focus on user engagement measurement instead. The legal system will impose serious penalties against companies whose executives designed products to create addiction in users.

A jury in Los Angeles delivered a landmark verdict holding Meta (Instagram) and Google's YouTube responsible for creating social media features that caused addiction, which damaged the mental health of a young user. The companies were or Master Settlement Agreement ordered to pay about $6 million in damages, with Meta responsible for most. The ruling might affect thousands of identical lawsuits which target social media platforms.