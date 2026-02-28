• Nvidia developing new AI inference processor, WSJ reports

• Chip aimed at improving response speed for AI systems

• Platform expected at GTC conference in San Jose

• Report says system may incorporate Groq-designed chip

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia is developing a new processor, which will work faster to implement artificial intelligence inference, based on the knowledge of people familiar with the development.

The chipmaker is developing a system to do inference computing the component where the trained AI models provide the answer to the user queries as opposed to training which requires massive computing power. The report says the new platform will be demonstrated in the upcoming GTC developers conference of Nvidia in San Jose next month.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the platform will adopt a chip produced by startup Groq, and it was an indication that Nvidia was trying to increase its hardware offerings due to the desire of more individuals to obtain faster AI responses.

This trend occurs because AI developers are seeking more effective systems capable of processing high volumes of real-time requests, particularly in application areas such as codifying assistance and inter-software communication.

According to Reuters, OpenAI is displeased with the rapidity of the hardware offered by Nvidia to provide responses to certain tasks, including those requiring complex software development activities. An informant familiar with the company has informed Reuters earlier this month that OpenAI requires fresh equipment that might turn out to comprise approximately 10 percent of its inference processing requirement.

Hardware Shift is Spurred by Inference Demand

The market of AI chips has become dependent on inference. As Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) are the most popular in AI models training, inference work, i.e., their use in large scale, requires high response time and low cost.

The Journal reported that the system proposed by Nvidia is an increasing knowledge that next-generation AI services require not only powerful training systems but also special inference chips.

In the general hardware strategy, OpenAI has considered other suppliers. The company had previously been reported to have discussed collaborating with startups like Cerebras and Groq in order to increase inference capacity (Reuters).

But in one instance, Nvidia was allegedly on a $20 billion licensing agreement with Groq preventing further negotiations between OpenAI and the startup, one of the sources told Reuters. The deal is an indication of Nvidia trying to retain its position at the center of the AI hardware world.

The semiconductor giant has benefited significantly by the AI boom with its data center sales adding to record earnings. According to the Reuters market data, Nvidia stocks gained 2.3% in the recent trading period, which was on top of a one point one percent increase from the previous day. The share has increased by over 40 percent in the past year as the investors are hopeful about the expenditure on AI infrastructures.

Greater Philadelphia Semiconductor Index increased by 0.8 percent in that day as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent the day before trading, based on Reuters data.

Strategic Partnerships and alliances to invest in AI and strategic plans

In September Nvidia announced that it would invest up to $100billion in OpenAI in a broader strategy which includes equity stakes and massive hardware acquisitions. The investment was supposed to grant OpenAI funding in a bid to purchase the state-of-the-art chips and have Nvidia as a long-term supplier.

The proclaimed inference system tells us that Nvidia is paying attention to evolving customer requirements as AI applications pass beyond initial proofs to mass consumer and business application.

As AI tools like ChatGPT expand into coding, automation and enterprise workflows, inference efficiency becomes as commercially significant as model training performance. The GTC conference has historically served as a venue for Nvidia to showcase major product announcements. If confirmed, the new chip could mark a significant step in the next phase of AI infrastructure competition, where speed, scalability and operational efficiency increasingly define market leadership.