Siren's Kiss Episode 8 to Feature Tense Atmosphere Between Han Seol Ah, Cha Woo Seok, Baek Joon Beom

Siren's Kiss episode 8 will air on tvN on Tuesday (March 24) at 8:50 pm KST. The mini-series, starring Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun, will feature a tense atmosphere between Han Seol Ah, Cha Woo Seok, and Baek Joon Beom in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, viewers can expect a confrontation between the trio on Tuesday.

In the newly released stills, Seol Ah, Woo Seok, and Joon Beom meet again during the VIP preview exhibition at the Royal Auction. A photo captures Joon Beom's poker face as he stands in the middle of the exhibition hall. Another image shows him interacting with Seol Ah, while the third picture features Seol Ah brightly smiling. There is also a still of Woo Seok, who has teamed up with Seol Ah to unmask Joon Beom.

People in Korea can watch all the episodes of Siren's Kiss on tvN. International K-drama fans, including people from countries including US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Siren's Kiss:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Siren's Kiss, the romance thriller starring Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun, premiered on tvN on Monday (March 2). It revolves around the murder investigation by an inspector named Cha Woo Seok. He follows an art auctioneer named Han Seol Ah because she becomes the prime suspect in his investigation of an insurance fraud case.

Min Young portrays Seol Ah, the senior art auctioneer at Royal Auction. Ha Joon plays Woo Seok, the Deputy General Manager of the Special Investigation Unit at NH Life Insurance. Kim Jung Hyun features Baek Jun Beom, CEO of the IT company Your Home. Han Joon Woo appears as photographer Do Eun Hyuk.

Kong Seong Ha plays Gong Ju Yeong, a detective in the Violent Crimes Team 1 at Seoul Gangha Police Station. Hong Ki Joon portrays Pyo Seong Il, the team leader of the Violent Crimes Team 1 at Seoul Gangha Police Station. Kim Geum Soon features Kim Seon Ae, Chairman of Royal Auction.