In Your Radiant Season Episode 9 to Feature Sunwoo Chan, Cha Soo Jin Reunion (Watch)

In Your Radiant Season episode 9 will air on MBC TV on Saturday (March 21) at 9:50 pm KST. The romance drama, starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, will feature a reunion between Sunwoo Chan and Cha Soo Jin in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, viewers can expect big revelations during the first meeting between the duo in seven years.

During his visit to the hospital, Chan unexpectedly hears the sound that haunted his memories for several years and follows it. He ends up meeting Soo Jin, who seems visibly startled. The newly released stills feature the first meeting between Chan and Soo Jin in seven years. In the meantime, Ha Ran is all excited about celebrating Chan's birthday. She gets dressed up and waits for him. Ha Ran feels anxious when Chan does not respond to his calls.

When Ha Ram learns that Chan is admitted, she rushes to the hospital. A preview still features them together in the emergency room. Ha Ran anxiously gazes at Chan when he affectionately looks at him. Meanwhile, Song Ha Dam will meet Cha Yoo Kyum in the hospital on the day of Korea's college entrance exam (College Scholastic Ability Test). She struggles to hold back her tears after seeing him in a hospital bed.

Here is everything about In Your Radiant Season episode 9, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of In Your Radiant Season on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of In Your Radiant Season:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

In Your Radiant Season, starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, tells the story of a man and a woman with polar opposite characters. The story begins with a fateful reunion between Ha Ran and Chan after seven years, revealing the incident that connects them. Gradually, the drama will introduce the people surrounding them and reveal their relationships with the duo.

The mini-series introduced Chae Jong Hyeop as Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-famous animation studio, in the first episode. Lee Sung Kyung appears in the K-drama as Song Ha Ran, head designer of a high-end fashion house called Nana Atelier.

Chan is described as a cheerful person with a dark past. His life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Ha Ran. Though Ha Ran had a flawless personality, she shut herself down after losing her loved ones. Her life also changes after an unexpected encounter with Chan. According to the production team, Jong Hyeop and Sung Kyung portrayed their characters convincingly.

Veteran actors Lee Mi Sook and Kang Seok Woo will also appear in the mini-series along with Han Ji Hyeon and Oh Ye Ju. Mi Sook will portray Kim Nana, an iconic figure in the global fashion world, and the grandmother of three sisters. Seok Woo will portray Park Man Jae, the owner of a neighborhood cafe called Rest, as a barista. Ji Hyeon will feature Song Ha Young, a junior designer at Nana Atelier's Design Team 1. Ye Ju will appear as Song Ha Dam, a bright high school student.

"I believe this drama is ultimately about a heart that cherishes others. I hope that, looking back, everyone will feel proud of the time they spent working on this project," Director Jung Sang Hee teased.