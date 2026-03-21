Phantom Lawyer Episode 4 to Feature Romantic Tension Between Shin I Rang, Han Na Hyun

Phantom Lawyer episode 4 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (March 21) at 9:50 PM KST. The mini-series could feature romantic tension between Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun in the upcoming episode. After the unfortunate incident in episode 3, the duo seems to have grown closer. The newly released stills tease a change in atmosphere for them.

The upcoming episode of this legal fantasy drama, starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom, is likely to feature the beginning of a romantic journey. In the preview stills, Na Hyun helps I Rang bandage his wounds when he struggles to do so. She delicately and carefully attends to his wounds, suggesting her developing feelings for him.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch all the episodes of Phantom Lawyer on SBS TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the legal fantasy television drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Phantom Lawyer:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Phantom Lawyer premiered on SBS TV on Friday (March 13) at 9:50 PM KST. It features Yoo Yeon Seok as Shin I Rang, a lawyer with special abilities to see ghosts. Esom will appear in the mini-series as Han Na Hyun, an elite attorney. Screenwriter Kim Ga Young wrote the script with Kang Cheol Gyu, and Shin Jung Hoon directed it.

The supporting cast includes Kim Kyung Nam as Yang Do Kyung, Yeon Ji Hyung as Kim Hyun Woo, Kim Mi Kyung as Park Gyeong Hwa, Jeon Seok Ho as Yun Bong Su, and Han Seo In.