The Practical Guide to Love Episode 7: Lee Ui Yeong Feels Awkward Around Lee Soon Joo (Watch)

The Practical Guide to Love episode 7 will air on JTBC on Saturday (March 21) at 10:30 pm KST. The mini-series, starring Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek, will feature an awkward meeting between Lee Ui Yeong and Lee Soon Joo in the upcoming episode. Though Soon Joo feels excited about meeting her regular customer, Ui Yeong feels uncomfortable around her.

Previously, Ui Yeong was enjoying a cozy home date with Song Tae Seop when his mother unexpectedly visited him with side dishes. Both Ui Yeong and Tae Seop felt nervous around Soon Joo. But things took an unexpected turn after Soon Joo recognised Ui Yeong and felt excited about meeting her regular customer. The newly released stills capture Ui Yeong's nervousness while interacting with Soon Joo.

Here is everything to know about The Practical Guide to Love episode 7, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The production team has revealed that Tae Seop will be surprised after realizing that his mother knows a lot more about Ui Yeong. According to the producers, Soon Joo will share Ui Yeong's alcohol tolerance, her concerns about blind dates, and many more. It remains to be seen how this awkward meeting will impact the relationship between Tae Seop and Ui Yeong.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Practical Guide to Love:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The Practical Guide to Love premiered on JTBC on Saturday (February 28) at 10:30 pm KST. It received rave reviews from Korean drama lovers worldwide. Viewers enjoyed this K-drama for its realistic content. The drama focuses on the struggles of a woman who decides to date only after achieving stability in life.

The story features the first meeting between Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop. It was their first blind date, but before getting into the details, Ui Yeong had a lot to share with the Korean drama lovers. Ui Yeong is someone who never believed in blind dates, but decided to go on a blind date due to a heartbreaking incident.

Her first meeting with Tae Seop did not go well, and she went out on another date set by her senior, Jung Na Ri. She met Shin Ji Soo during her second blind date. Since Ui Yeong didn't receive a positive reply from either of the men, she met several other men. But she felt comfortable with the men she met during her first two dates.

The romantic comedy drama is based on a Naver webtoon titled Efficient Dating for Singles, created by Tari. Screenwriter Lee Yi Jin wrote the script for the mini-series, and Lee Jae Hoon directed it. This K-drama follows a woman who goes on blind dates and discovers true love. It features Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, Park Sung Hoon as Song Tae Seop, and Lee Ki Taek as Shin Ji Soo.