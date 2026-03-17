Perfect Crown: Everything We Know So Far About IU And Byeon Woo Seok Starrer MBC Drama

Perfect Crown is one of the highly anticipated South Korean dramas to premiere on MBC in April. It features an on-screen reunion between IU and Byeon Woo-seok, nearly a decade later. The actors shared screen space in the SBS hit historical fantasy romance drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The mini-series, which premiered in August 2016, briefly featured IU and Woo Seok in a heartbreaking scene.

The followers of this K-drama are excited to watch their favorite actors together again in the upcoming MBC drama, Perfect Crown. The mini-series revolves around the romantic relationship between a chaebol heiress named Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi Wan. IU will portray Hee Joo, and Woo Seok will play Yi Wan in the romantic comedy drama.

Screenwriter Yoo Ji Won, who won the Excellence Award in the Long-Form Series category at the 2022 MBC Drama Script Competition, wrote the script for this mini-series. It is directed by Park Joon Hwa, known for his works like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and the Alchemy of Souls series. From premiere and preview to spoilers and streaming details, here is everything to know about the upcoming romantic comedy drama.

When will the Perfect Crown Premiere?

The romantic comedy drama, starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok, is scheduled to premiere on MBC TV on Friday (April 10) at 9:40 pm KST.

What to Expect?

The story begins by introducing Sung Hee Joo as a woman of beauty, wealth, and intelligence. But she faces several challenges in life because of her illegitimate birth and commoner status. Hee Joo approaches Grand Prince Yi An in hopes of overcoming the societal barriers. Unfortunately, he is someone who has no power despite being the Grand Prince. The King considers his son a threat to him. In an effort to protect her son, Queen Mother Yoon Yi Rang pressures him to get married.

The first teaser video shares a glimpse of the romantic relationship between Hee Joo and Yi An. It shows the female lead boldly approaching the Grand Prince with a marriage proposal. Though the male lead feels a bit confused at the beginning, he gradually starts developing feelings for her. Meanwhile, another teaser hints at troubled moments for the onscreen couple. It shows them going through various challenges while pretending to be a happy married couple.

Who are the Stars of Perfect Crown?

Apart from IU and Woo Seok, the romantic comedy drama will feature Noh Sang Hyun and Gong Seung Yeon in lead roles. Sang Hyun will appear in the mini-series as Prime Minister Min Jung Woo, and Seung Yeon will feature Queen Dowager Yoon Yi Rang, a woman born with the destiny of a queen.

The supporting cast includes Lee Yeon, Yoo Su Bin, Lee Jae Won, Chae Seo An, and Jo Seung Yeon. Su Bin will play Choi Hyun, Prince Yi An's aide, and Jae Won will portray Do Hye Hung, Hee Joo's chief secretary. The mini-series will feature a special bond between Choi Hyun, Yi An, Hye Hung, and Hee Joo.

Meanwhile, Jae Won will portray Sung Tae Joo, Her Joo's half-brother and the eldest son of Castle Group. He gets entangled in a fierce competition with his half-sister to become the next heir of Castle Group. Seo An will play Han Da Young, the daughter of a former justice minister. She is also Tae Joo's wife and Hee Joo's sister-in-law.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Perfect Crown:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Perfect Crown is one of the highly anticipated South Korean dramas to premiere on MBC in April. It features an on-screen reunion between IU and Byeon Woo-seok, nearly a decade later. The actors shared screen space in the SBS hit historical fantasy romance drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The mini-series, which premiered in August 2016, briefly featured IU and Woo Seok in a heartbreaking scene.

The followers of this K-drama are excited to watch their favorite actors together again in the upcoming MBC drama, Perfect Crown. The mini-series revolves around the romantic relationship between a chaebol heiress named Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi Wan. IU will portray Hee Joo, and Woo Seok will play Yi Wan in the romantic comedy drama.

Screenwriter Yoo Ji Won, who won the Excellence Award in the Long-Form Series category at the 2022 MBC Drama Script Competition, wrote the script for this mini-series. It is directed by Park Joon Hwa, known for his works like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and the Alchemy of Souls series. From premiere and preview to spoilers and streaming details, here is everything to know about the upcoming romantic comedy drama.

When will the Perfect Crown Premiere?

The romantic comedy drama, starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok, is scheduled to premiere on MBC TV on Friday (April 10) at 9:40 pm KST.

What to Expect?

The story begins by introducing Sung Hee Joo as a woman of beauty, wealth, and intelligence. But she faces several challenges in life because of her illegitimate birth and commoner status. Hee Joo approaches Grand Prince Yi An in hopes of overcoming the societal barriers. Unfortunately, he is someone who has no power despite being the Grand Prince. The King considers his son a threat to him. In an effort to protect her son, Queen Mother Yoon Yi Rang pressures him to get married.

The first teaser video shares a glimpse of the romantic relationship between Hee Joo and Yi An. It shows the female lead boldly approaching the Grand Prince with a marriage proposal. Though the male lead feels a bit confused at the beginning, he gradually starts developing feelings for her. Meanwhile, another teaser hints at troubled moments for the onscreen couple. It shows them going through various challenges while pretending to be a happy married couple.

Who are the Stars of Perfect Crown?

Apart from IU and Woo Seok, the romantic comedy drama will feature Noh Sang Hyun and Gong Seung Yeon in lead roles. Sang Hyun will appear in the mini-series as Prime Minister Min Jung Woo, and Seung Yeon will feature Queen Dowager Yoon Yi Rang, a woman born with the destiny of a queen.

The supporting cast includes Lee Yeon, Yoo Su Bin, Lee Jae Won, Chae Seo An, and Jo Seung Yeon. Su Bin will play Choi Hyun, Prince Yi An's aide, and Jae Won will portray Do Hye Hung, Hee Joo's chief secretary. The mini-series will feature a special bond between Choi Hyun, Yi An, Hye Hung, and Hee Joo.

Meanwhile, Jae Won will portray Sung Tae Joo, Her Joo's half-brother and the eldest son of Castle Group. He gets entangled in a fierce competition with his half-sister to become the next heir of Castle Group. Seo An will play Han Da Young, the daughter of a former justice minister. She is also Tae Joo's wife and Hee Joo's sister-in-law.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Perfect Crown:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM