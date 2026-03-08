Singapore: Taxi Driver, 64, Taken to Hospital After Car Catches Fire in CTE Accident

A 64-year-old taxi driver was rushed to hospital after a car burst into flames following a collision on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday, March 6.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at about 3.40 am. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a car engulfed in fire following the accident.

SCDF officers quickly moved in to contain the blaze, extinguishing it using two water jets. Images shared by Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News showed thick smoke rising from the burning vehicle on the expressway, while another photograph revealed a white car severely damaged by the fire, its exterior charred black and its rear badly smashed.

The taxi driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment. The police said that the 25-year-old driver of the car involved in the accident sustained injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

The authorities added that the taxi driver is assisting with ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, SCDF said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.