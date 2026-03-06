Singapore Students in Middle East Safe Despite Regional Conflict, says Faishal Ibrahim

Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs in Singapore Faishal Ibrahim said that Singaporean students studying in the Middle East are safe and have faced only minimal disruptions to their studies despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

Prof Faishal shared the update on Thursday, March 5, after speaking with more than 40 Singaporean students currently pursuing their studies in countries including Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The virtual meeting was held the night before to check on their welfare, safety and well-being amid rising tensions in the region.

In a Facebook post, he said that he was relieved to hear that the students were safe and continuing their academic pursuits despite the uncertain situation. Many of them are studying Islamic law, Islamic theology and the Arabic language.

Prof Faishal noted that while the students expressed concerns about developments in the region, they also demonstrated resilience and remained focused on their studies. He assured them that their safety and well-being remain a priority and that support will be provided if needed.

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in several Iranian cities on February 28. The authorities in Singapore have since been closely monitoring developments in the region.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said its student liaison officers in the Middle East are working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' overseas missions to stay in touch with Singaporean students and provide guidance where necessary.

MUIS added that it understands the anxiety families in Singapore may feel when their loved ones are abroad during uncertain times. The council said it will remain in regular contact with the students and continue to monitor their well-being.

Students who require assistance have been encouraged to reach out to MUIS or the liaison officers on the ground.

Prof Faishal also advised students to keep their families updated, remain in close contact with authorities and stay alert to the latest travel advisories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has meanwhile sent out surveys to Singaporeans in the Middle East to assess whether they may need help returning home. Authorities said the survey is meant to gauge interest in assisted departures, particularly as some airports in the region have been affected by closures.

However, the ministry clarified that the survey does not mean evacuation operations will necessarily be carried out. Students who require consular support have been urged to respond to the survey promptly or contact the ministry directly.