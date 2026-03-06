Singapore: Manager, 2 Staff Charged Over Alleged Forgery of 46 Quotations Linked to HDB Project

A manager and two of his former staff members were charged in court on Friday, March 6, over an alleged scheme involving dozens of forged quotations connected to a Housing and Development Board (HDB) project.

Wee Kok Lai, 47, a Malaysian national, was charged with 10 counts of forgery. According to court documents, he was working as a manager at a company engaged by the main contractor for mechanical works on a public housing development project between June 2016 and February 2020.

Prosecutors allege that during this period, Wee instigated two employees under him to prepare false quotations using the names and letterheads of other contractors.

The two staff members, Yong Kar Hee, 38, and Myo Thiha Zay, 39, were also charged in court on the same day.

Myo, a Myanmar national, faces six counts of forgery. He is accused of fraudulently preparing 26 quotations between 2016 and 2019 using the letterheads of two companies, M3 Engineering & Integrations Svcs and Paw Leck Engineering.

Yong, who is Malaysian, was charged with four counts of forgery and one count of instigating another person to provide false information to a public servant. She allegedly created 20 forged quotations in 2019 and 2020.

In a separate charge, Yong is also accused of asking a man identified as Mohan Vijayanaman to confirm to an HDB officer that M3 Engineering & Integrations Svcs had issued two quotations for a "Public Housing Development at Buangkok Link" project to Surbana Jurong Consultant. The quotations were purportedly dated November 25, 2019, and June 6, 2020.

However, the court documents did not disclose the name of the firm Wee worked for, nor further details about the public housing development project linked to the case.

The cases involving Wee, Yong and Myo have been adjourned to April.

Under Singapore law, each forgery charge carries a penalty of up to four years' jail, a fine, or both if convicted.