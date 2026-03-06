Singapore: 3 Riders Taken to Hospital After Taxi Crashes into Four Parked Motorcycles at Yishun Dam

Three people were rushed to hospital on Wednesday late night, March 5, after a taxi crashed into four stationary motorcycles along Yishun Dam.

The accident took place at about 11.35 pm along Yishun Avenue 1, near the dam. Photos, circulating in motoring chat groups shortly after the incident, showed four motorcycles toppled over in the leftmost lane, with debris scattered along the road.

One of the riders was seen lying by the roadside as paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) attended him. The taxi involved in the accident had come to a stop several car lengths ahead of the fallen motorcycles.

For the unversed, Singapore's Yishun Dam is a popular late-night gathering point for motorists, particularly bikers who often park along the roadside in groups after 7 pm to socialise and enjoy the sea view.

In response to queries, the police and SCDF said that the three motorcyclists, aged between 28 and 32, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Another individual was assessed for minor injuries at the scene; however, he declined to be taken to hospital.

According to the police, the 72-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations. Inquiries into the incident are still ongoing.