Singapore: 2 Motorists Rushed to Hospital Following Multi-Vehicle Accident Near Lorong Chuan

Two motorists were taken to hospital on Wednesday, March 4 after a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and two cars along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

The police said that they were informed about the incident at about 6.40 pm. The accident occurred along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Boundary Road, near the Lorong Chuan area.

The collision involved a motorcycle and two cars. Following the accident, a 66-year-old motorcyclist and a 61-year-old car driver were taken conscious to hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The motorcyclist was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the driver was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

According to The Straits Times, when the reporters arrived at the scene at about 8.30 pm, a black car with a badly damaged bonnet was still on the road. Several onlookers had gathered nearby as a tow truck worked to remove the vehicle.

The police added that a 19-year-old car driver is assisting with investigations as the inquiries into the accident are still ongoing.