Shiba Inu Attracts Heavy Buying Pressure as 90% Investors Keep it on 'Buy' and Only 10% on 'Sell'

The fortunes of Shiba Inu seem to be at crossroads that could propel itself to higher prices after Binance and Coinbase listing as millions of followers have direct access to buy the coin with ease by a click of a button.

Coinbase, which recently got SHIB on board, saw record breaking volumes after new investors threw in their money on the coin and now a quick search on its resources show that Shiba Inu's buying pressure is increasing and its sell orders are declining drastically.

Shiba Inu's trading activity shows that a staggering 90.2% of investors have placed the coin on 'buy' while only 9.8% of investors have kept it on 'sell'.

The buying pressure is a good indicator that SHIB's price would shoot up when the market recovers after China declared all crypto activity as illegal in the country and caused Bitcoin and other coins to crash.

Even HEX Coin doubled in price due to it receiving buying pressure and reached new highs every 48 days.

Apart from gaining buying pressure, another feather on Shiba Inu's hat is that more than 1 million investors have kept it on their 'watchlist' and at least half of them are expected to take an entry at an appropriate time.

Surprisingly, Shiba Inu has stayed true to its tagline the 'Dogecoin killer' as it seems to have elbowed Doge in the watchlist section. While 1,116,959 investors have added SHIB to their watchlist, Doge has 1,126,802. SHIB is just 9,843 watchlists away from its rival.

Shiba Inu has achieved all its feat with no celebrity backing, and singlehandedly raced ahead in the crypto market by delivering Shiba Swap, being listed on all major exchanges and became the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the world, only behind Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to a research published by ICO Analytics.

Whales have also started taking entry position in Shiba Inu and Etherscan.io shows several investors purchasing billions of coins and pumped in millions of dollars in the token.

Several investors would turn out to be millionaires the day Shiba Inu reaches 1 Cent and the day it touches $1, early investors could have earned generational wealth.

Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00000718 and is up +1.26% in the days trade.