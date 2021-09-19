Shiba Inu 'Elbows' Dogecoin as 1 Million Investors Keep it on 'Watchlist' after Coinbase Listing

Shiba Inu, which coined itself the 'Dogecoin killer', seems to have stayed true to its name as the coin is giving a tough competition to Dogecoin in the crypto market.

As soon as Coinbase listed Shiba Inu on its platform, SHIB began racing ahead and climbed +40% in the days trade. Its market cap rose +35% and stands at $3,574,552,316. SHIB's trading volume also spiraled upwards to +1067% and touched $2,395,698,616.

While eToro listed Shiba Inu in July, WeBull, Coinbase Pro, Binance and Coinbase listed SHIB in September giving access to millions of people to trade the coin with the click of a button and the coin turned out to be the superstar of September.

Reports now show that Shiba Inu is nearly dominating the 'Watchlist' section among investors in all the major trading exchanges and is edging Dogecoin by giving it a run for its money.

At present 1,100,862 investors have kept Shiba Inu on their watchlist and is nearly edging Dogecoin's number of 1,126,802 in the watchlist section. SHIB is currently only 25,940 away from breaching Dogecoin's watchlist.

Watchlist is one among the major indicators that investors have kept their eye on a particular coin and are most likely to purchase it after looking at the days chart.

It is expected that at least half of investors might go ahead in a few days and purchase their desired coin and Shiba Inu would add further investors making its trading volume zoom further and take its price to reach another high in the coming days or weeks.

Shiba Inu is flexing its muscles in September and is currently at a pivotal point in the indices and could eventually breach its all time high of of $0.00003791 which its saw on May 10, 2021 and financial analysts also predict that if the bull run continues, SHIB could knock out a zero by the end of 2021.

The International Business Times was the first to hint about the listings after spotting several whales taking an entry position in SHIB days before Binance and Coinbase listed the coin on its platform.

SHIB is the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the world and its popularity is growing as the days pass among millennials and first-time investors as the coin has added more than 1,000 new investors into its fold each day.

Investors are drawn to the coin as its available for less than a Cent and believe it could bring them fortunes the day it touches the $0.1 mark. At the time of publishing Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000793 and is up +0.89% in the days trade.