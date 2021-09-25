More than 1 Million Investors Keep Shiba Inu on their 'Watchlist' after Binance and Coinbase Listing

Shiba Inu crypto which was recently listed on eToro, WeBull, Coinbase Pro, Binance and Coinbase has opened its doors to millions of investors to buy the coin with the click of a button than go on tedious steps to own them through exchange swaps.

Right after being listed on top trading platforms, Shiba Inu has seen itself land on more than 1 million investors 'watchlist' section on all the apps combined and the number is expected to increase by the day.

At present, 1,116,959 investors have kept Shiba Inu on their watchlists and atleast half of them are expected to make an entry position at an appropriate time based on the price factor.

Surprisingly, Shiba Inu seems to have edged Dogecoin in the watchlist section as 1,126,802 investors have kept Doge on their watchlist and SHIB is only 25,940 away from crossing Dogecoin's watchlist.

Watchlist is an indicator that investors are keen on a particular coin and are most likely to purchase it after looking at the days chart or during a dip they seem fit as the right time to add it to their portfolio.

Atleast half of the investors are expected go ahead and decide to purchase their favourite coins in a few days as the crypto market has considerably dipped after China deemed all cryptocurrencies as illegal in the country.

Several coins are available for a bargain at present and could pick up steam when the dust settles and reach new weekly highs.

Shiba Inu grew in popularity only in 2021 after Elon Musk threw his support behind Dogecoin and SHIB rebranded itself as the 'Doge killer' and is slowly yet steadily outperforming its rival in all ways.

SHIB despite having no major celebrity or billionaire backing the project, has managed to be the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the world and is only behind giants such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, who take the first and second place respectively.

Many whales have also started taking entry positions into Shiba Inu and have pumped in large amounts of money while buying billions of SHIB coins in return.

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000735 and is down -2.39% in the days trade.