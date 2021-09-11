Shiba Inu Engages in Record Breaking Volume after Listing on Coinbase Pro; Tops ERC-20 Holdings

Shiba Inu, which got listed on Coinbase Pro on Friday, engaged in record breaking volume as its trading hit a staggering $1,577,011,901 and topped the charts of ERC-20 token holdings, revealed WhaleStats data highlighting the top 1000 ETH wallets.

The Coinbase Pro listing opened new avenues for investors to directly buy the meme-based crypto with the single click of a button making its trading volume skyrocket on the very first day of its release on the most popular trading app.

Coinbase Pro announced that trading SHIB coin on their platform is now fully supported in both 'buy and sell' including limit, market, cancellation and stop orders.

However, Coinbase Pro minutes, after listing Shiba Inu, displayed an erroneous price of around 350% above its real trading value and took several minutes to rectify the flaw and brought down the price to its normal trading value.

Many investors took to Twitter lashing out at Coinbase Pro for displaying wrong prices and stated that they lost money due to the error and demanded the trading app to return their money.

The International Business Times was the first to predict in August, citing financial analyst Del Crxpto, that Coinbase Pro will officially list Shiba Inu on their platform in September and our prediction turned out to be accurate.

Apart from Coinbase Pro, reports are doing the rounds that Robinhood is also set to announce SHIB listing sometime in September and are waiting for an appropriate time to confirm the listing.

It is also reported that Shiba Inu has already been loaded on the Robinhood app and its only a matter of time before they send out an official tweet confirming the listing.

The International Business Times also predicted on September 1, 2021 that Shiba Inu would rise 25% this month and the prediction turned out to be accurate as SHIB spiraled upwards 25% on September 9 and corrected itself around the price holding on to a new resistance level.

Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00000697 and is up +0.57% in the days trade. The coin had reached its day high of $0.00000722 and touched a low of $0.00000655.