'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Thanks Delloite For Firing Him From Accounting Job 10 Years Ago

Shang Chi actor Simu Liu has shared a hidden truth from his past that many of us were unaware of. The actor, who has won hearts of millions of fans through his performance in the marvel Studios' movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, is currently celebrating a big anniversary, which is getting fired from a company 10 years ago.

In a social media post, Liu shared, "Soon it'll be apr 12th, the day i got laid off from @Deloitte," the star of 2021 blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings posted on social media. "i owe my life to being let go from a career i hated. accounting = not for me."

After learning that he was laid off from his job as an accountant at Deloitte, actor Liu thought that his life was over. "Thought my life was over," Liu captioned the post on social media.

However, before becoming an actor, Liu had worked in business, eventually he became an accountant at Deloitte, Toronto. After being dismissed from the accountant job in 2012, he went on to pursue a career that he loved and that changed his life forever.

Here's Liu's tweet:

"To Paul Gibbon and the offices of Deloitte Toronto; sincerely; honestly, THANK YOU. You did it for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me," the actor wrote in his lengthy post on Instagram.

Liu Criticised Mandarin Inaccuracies in Ethan Hawke's Moon Knight Character

Liu, 32, also grabbed media attention for criticising Mandarin inaccuracies in Ethan Hawke's Moon Knight character.

"Alright, Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher," the actor tweeted after the latest episode of moon Knight shows the character of Arthur Harrow speaking in the Chinese language, natively spoken across northern and southwestern China, to one of his cult followers, which is being portrayed by Miriam Nyarko.

On the work front, Liu is currently filming for his next movie titled Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

