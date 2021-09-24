Did 'Broke' Brian Laundrie 'Kill' Gabby Petito For Money? $1,000 Was Withdrawn From Dead Fiancée's Account

Following an issuance of arrest warrant against Brian Laundrie for th use of a 'stolen' debit card, speculations are rife whether he had financial trouble with his fiancÃ©e Gabby Petito. FBI issued the warrant after Laundrie was caught using a Capitol One Bank debit card allegedly belonging to Petito.

Petito was reported missing by her family members following a road trip with Laundrie on September 11. Days later her body was found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton national park.

Laundrie Returned Home After Withdrawing Money

A federal indictment stated that Laundrie used a debit card and a personal identification number linked to two Capital One bank accounts to obtain a total value of $1,000 or more between August 30 and September 1. The indictment does not state the owner of the debit card.

"On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie. While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," a statement from the FBI Denver Division read.

According to the New York Post, the Long Island native had a Capital One debit card and checking account, which was mentioned in the missing person's report filed by Patito's parents with Suffolk County police. The victim was last seen alive at a Wyoming restaurant on August 27.

After withdrawing the money, Laundrie, who remains the 'Person of Interest' in the case, reportedly returned alone to his North Port based home in Petito's van, used by the couple for their road-trip.

Was Petito Funding Laundrie's Finances ?

There were many who believed that money could have caused rift between the couple, before Petito went missing. Laundrie was seen engaging in a heated argument with a hostess at a Tex-Mex restaurant. According to a witness, Petito was seen calming him down.

"#BrianLaundrie was broke because his dad cut him off, stopped giving him money for his cross-country trip. Laundrie had to start relying on #Gabbiepetito for money and it pissed him off. He took out his anger on the waitresses for the expensive meal. Just my thoughts," tweeted a user.

"Brian Laundrie was going to steal her van and phone and leave her stranded without money. Instead, she fought her way in, and then he killed her. (Most likely.) Tragic," wrote another.

"#BrianLaundrie killed #GabbyPetito & not on stole her van but then STOLE MONEY RIGHT OUT OF HER BANK ACCOUNT? Oh he's a scummm bag and his parents are SNAKES!! So it only makes sense Brian would be too. I can't wait till all this piece of trash is found and his parents arrested!" read another tweet.