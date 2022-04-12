YEAH! Britney Spears did it Again, Pop Sensation Announces Pregnancy With Sam Asghari on Instagram

Pop sensation Britney Spears is all set to have another baby, but this time with her long-time beau Sam Asghari. The Oops I did it Again singer has confirmed her pregnancy news through her official Instagram on Monday, April 11. The news of Spears' pregnancy took the internet by storm as many of her fans flocked to her account to congratulate the singer turned actor in the comment section of her latest Instagram post.

Not just Spears, look like her boyfriend Asghari is most excited about having this baby. Taking to Instagram, the father-to-be shared a picture of a lion and a lioness with their cub and wrote, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect."

"Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," he added.

On the other hand, announcing her third pregnancy, Spears wrote, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back â€â™€ï¸â€â™€ï¸â€â™€ï¸ ... I thought "Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???" My husband said "No you're food pregnant silly !!!" So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby ."

Moreover, this will be Spears' third child but the first with her young boyfriend Asghari. The Baby One More Time singer also addressed Asghari as her husband which has raised speculations about whether the two love birds actually got married.

How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Relationship Started?

Well, Spears and her long-time beau Asghari became lovers after the two first met at the singer's Slumber Party music video. Asghari, 28, a fitness trainer and model appeared as Spears' love interest in that video.

Asghari even mentioned how he had butterflies in his stomach when he first met one of the biggest artists of all time in October 2016.

The pair exchanged numbers and even planned a proper first date. But Spears later revealed during an interview that she forgot about the incident and months later, she found his cellphone number in her bag.

The two made their relationship Instagram official in January 2017 when the singer shared their pictures having dinner together on New Year's Eve.

