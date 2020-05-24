Russia confirmed `153 coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest death too in a single day due to the pandemic in the European nation, taking the total number of fatalities due to the novel virus to 3,541, the coronavirus crisis response center of the country stated.

It also said 8,599 new cases had been documented, fewer than on the previous day, pushing the nationwide tally of infections to 344,481. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 340,000 people globally and infecting over 5.3 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus Deaths Rise in Russia

The virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected people in over 170 countries and is spreading like wildfire. The deadly virus has affected the US the most followed by Russia and Brazil.

