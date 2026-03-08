Recipe for Love Ending, Episodes 11 and 12 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers, and More

Recipe for Love episodes 11 and 12 will air on KBS 2TV on Sunday (March 8) at 8:00 PM KST. The mini-series will focus on the relationship between Yang Hyun Bin and Gong Joo Ah. The newly released stills show them at work as they discuss something important. The atmosphere suddenly changes after Hyun Bin receives a call.

Meanwhile, another set of images focuses on Gong Dae Han and Yang Dong Sook. They are sitting at a restaurant facing each other, and the duo seems drunk. The pictures capture their pain as they recently realized that their partners betrayed them.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as KOCOWA+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Recipe for Love:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Story and Cast

The mini-series features constant conflicts and emotional scars between two families, caused by a past incident that happened 30 years ago. It stars Jin Se Yeon and Park Ki Woong as two lovebirds who struggled to protect their romantic relationship due to the conflicts between their families.

Screenwriter Park Ji Sook wrote the script for this K-drama, and Bae Eun Hye directed it with Han Joon Seo. Recipe for Love premiered on KBS 2TV on Saturday (February 21) at 8:00 PM KST. Here is everything to know about Recipe for Love episode 7, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.