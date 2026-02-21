Recipe for Love Episode 7 Preview, Spoilers: Romance on the Cards for Yang Hyun Bin

Recipe for Love episode 7 will air on KBS 2TV on Saturday (February 21) at 8:00 PM KST. The chapter will feature a turning point in the relationship between Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin. According to the production team, romance is on the cards for Joo Ah and Hyun Bin.

The mini-series follows two families that have endured constant conflicts and emotional scars due to a past incident that occurred 30 years ago. It stars Jin Se Yeon and Park Ki Woong as two lovebirds who struggle to protect their romantic relationship due to the conflicts between their families.

Screenwriter Park Ji Sook wrote the script for this K-drama, and Bae Eun Hye directed it with Han Joon Seo. Recipe for Love premiered on KBS 2TV on Saturday (February 21) at 8:00 PM KST. Here is everything to know about Recipe for Love episode 7, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as KOCOWA+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Recipe for Love Episode 7:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature a shift in dynamics between Joo Ah and Hyun Bin. They are seen affectionately looking at each other while attending a design team workshop. A photo shows Joo Ah holding a white handkerchief with a rainbow embroidery stitched on it. It was her first creation and has her initials embroidered in the English alphabet. The image teases a touching backstory.

Meanwhile, another set of stills hints at troubled moments for the Gong family. People from three generations gather together to discuss the tragedy that has struck the family. A photo shows Na Sun Hae and Han Sung Mi in shock. Another image shows Gong Woo Jae with a puzzled expression, pointing at something.