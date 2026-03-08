Undercover Miss Hong Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Undercover Miss Hong episode 16 will air on tvN on Sunday (February 16) at 9:10 PM KST. The mini-series, starring Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Cho Han Gyeol, will take viewers through the courtroom drama. A surprise witness will showup in court and impact the trial. The followers of this comedy drama are eagerly waiting for the last episode, which will reveal the outcome of the legal battle between Hong Geum Bo and Kang Pil Beom.

The newly released stills feature the court trial, featuring Kang Pil Beom, the Yeouido Pirates, and Hong Geum Bo's former boss, Yoon Jae Beom. A photo captures the calm and composed appearance of Geum Bo as she stands as a witness. A few other images capture the anxiety of Shin Jung Woo, Albert Oh, and Lee Yong Gi.

Meanwhile, the pictures hint at the appearance of a surprise witness. The courtroom atmosphere completely shifts when the mysterious witness enters the court. Geum Bo and her colleagues seem worried seeing the witness, while Pil Beom looks completely relaxed and smiles brightly after seeing the witness.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch this workplace comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover Miss Hong:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Story and Cast

Undercover Miss Hong, the new tvN workplace comedy drama, premiered on Saturday (January 17) at 9:10 pm KST. The mini-series introduced Park Shin Hye as Inspector Hong Geum Bo, a senior employee at the Capital Market Investigation Division of the Financial Supervisory Service. Actor Ko Kyung Pyo appears in the mini-series as Shin Jung Woo, Geum Bo's former lover and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Investment & Securities.

Undercover Miss Hong also stars Ha Yoon Kyung as Go Bok Hee, Geum Bo's roommate and a secretary at Hanmin Investment & Securities. Cho Han Gyeol appears as Albert Oh, Division Manager of the Risk Management Division at Hanmin Investment & Securities. He is also the grandson of Kang Pil Beom, Founder of Hanmin Investment & Securities. The character is portrayed by veteran actor Lee Deok Hwa.

Screenwriter Moon Hyun Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Seon Ho directed it. This K-drama revolves around the undercover operation of an elite securities inspector and features the various challenges during her secret investigation.