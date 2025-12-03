Pro Bono to Premiere on Saturday; What to Expect from Jung Kyung Ho Starrer Legal Drama

Pro Bono, the upcoming tvN drama starring Jung Kyung Ho, So Joo Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Seok, will premiere on Saturday (December 6) at 9:10 pm KST. It will revolve around the life of materialistic judge Kang David. His life takes an unexpected turn when he joins a large law firm as a public-interest lawyer.

Actor Jung Kyung Ho, who portrayed labour attorney Noh Moo Jin in the MBC drama Oh My Ghost Clients, will play Kang David in the chaotic courtroom drama. He will portray the inner conflicts of a man who joins a legal team with zero income. According to the production team, Kyung Ho's natural wit and charm are sure to keep viewers glued to the screen.

"I was drawn to the story of Kang David, a materialistic judge who joins a pro bono team and gradually changes and grows as he begins to care for the public good. Kang David has a unique charm in the way he persuades others with his own logic. When you listen to him, you naturally find yourself drawn into what he's saying," Kyung Ho teased.

Actress So Ju Yeon will appear in the mini-series as Park Ki Bbeum, a law expert with in-depth knowledge. Actors Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Suk will play the members of the pro bono team Jang Young Sil, Yoo Nan Hee, and Hwang Joon Woo. Screenwriter Moon Yoo Seok wrote the script for this legal drama. Kim Seong Yoon directed it with Baek Sang Hoon.

"Even at the first script reading, the actors quickly found their rhythm and demonstrated steady teamwork. Pro Bono will offer both entertainment and catharsis through a courtroom story that is humorous yet realistic, so please show lots of interest," the production team shared.

People in Korea can watch this legal drama on TV or stream it on TVING. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Pro Bono: