Taxi Driver Season 3 Episode 3: Everything We Know So Far

Taxi Driver season 3 episode 3 will air on SBS on Friday (November 28) at 9:50 PM KST. The SBS hit action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series will focus on Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Eon. According to the production team, the duo will become victims of a used-car scam. The mini-series, starring Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram, will also show the Rainbow team launching a new revenge mission.

The third season of this action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series continues to follow the entire Rainbow Taxi team. It delivers an even more intense story than the previous seasons. The followers of this crime thriller series can expect to watch several action-packed scenes in the new season. According to the production team, the captivating elements remain the same in this sequel. The producers added that the season will focus on an immersive storyline.

Screenwriter Oh Sang Ho wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kang Bo Seung directed it. The entire Rainbow Taxi team has returned for this season. Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as team leader Jang Sung Cheol, while Pyo Ye Jin returns as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin is back as Choi Kyung Goo, along with Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.

Here is everything to know about Taxi Driver season 3 episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Taxi Driver season 3 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Taxi Driver Season 3:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for this week provides a glimpse of the next revenge mission by Rainbow Team. The first set of preview photos shows Kim Do Gi as an endearingly gullible fool. An image captures his naive, innocent expression as he holds a bag full of cash. His flawless transformation into a gullible fool helps him target the used-car villains.

A newly released still gives a glimpse of a special appearance by Yoon Shi Yoon as Cha Byung Jin, the head of the used-car villains. Meanwhile, another set of preview photos focuses on Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Eon as victims of a used-car scam. A picture shows Kyung Goo confidently interacting with the dealer while Jin Eon nervously stands beside him. Gradually, the mood changes as the next image shows the Rainbow Taxi team anxiously discussing something. Watch Taxi Driver season 3 episode 3 on SBS on Friday (November 28) at 9:50 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for the Rainbow team.