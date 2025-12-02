I DOL I: Everything About Upcoming ENA Romantic Comedy Drama Starring Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong

I DOL I is an upcoming romantic comedy drama starring Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong. It revolves around the relationship between lawyer Maeng Se Na and her favourite idol, Do Ra Ik. The story begins after she decides to defend him when he is accused of murder.

Sooyoung will portray Maeng Se Na, and Jae Yeong will play Do Ra Ik in the mini-series. The other cast members include Jung Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin, and Park Jung Woo. Jae Kwang will appear as Kwak Byung Gyun, Se Na's school rival and a prosecutor from a prestigious family. Byung Gyun clashes with Se Na over Ra Ik's murder case.

Hee Jin features Hong Hye Joo, Ra Ik's ex-lover. Hyun Jin will play Park Chung Jae, Se Na's private investigator. Jung Woo will portray Choi Jae Hee, drummer of the band Gold Boys.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming ENA romantic comedy drama I DOL I, including the premiere, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When Will I DOL I Premiere?

The romantic comedy drama will premiere on ENA on Monday (December 22) at 10:00 PM KST. Ahead of the premiere, cast members Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong shared their thoughts about the mini-series. According to Sooyoung, the show will focus on the deep connection between an idol and his fan.

"Even without a direct connection, a relationship built on strong trust can exist—perhaps only between a star and a fan. Se Na is a character who likes and watches Ra Ik every day. That certainty is what allows her to believe in and understand him. Please look forward to that deep bond," the actress shared.

Actor Jae Yeong said the mix of genres gives the drama a unique charm. He teased courtroom drama, mystery, and romance in the same plot. The cast member said viewers will experience layered emotions, suspense, and romantic excitement in this K-drama.

"Since Ra Ik is the vocalist of an idol band, I practised singing and instruments a lot and worked really hard. I also prepared by considering everything from styling to stage presence to nail the onstage visuals," the actor added.

When and Where to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on ENA or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of I DOL I:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

What to Expect?

The mini-series will focus on Se Na's determination to prove Ra Ik's innocence. As a big fan of the band Gold Boys, she is willing to do anything for her favourite idol. The drama will also take viewers through Ra Ik's darker side. It will feature conflicts between Byeong Gyun and Se Na, especially after she takes Ra Ik's case.

"From a search for the truth that moves between fan devotion and suspicion to a heart-fluttering romance, the synergy among the actors that amplifies the genre's appeal has surpassed expectations. You can also look forward to the character work that will come to life through the actors' fresh transformations," the production team teased.