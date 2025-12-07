Pro Bono First Impression; Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions

Pro Bono premiered on tvN on Saturday (December 6) at 9:10 PM KST. It introduced actor Jung Kyung Ho, who portrayed labor attorney Noh Moo Jin in the MBC drama Oh My Ghost Clients, as star judge Kang David. In the opening scene, he confidently walked up the stairs of the Seoul District Court for the final judgement of a controversial case involving a chaebol.

Star Judge Kang David, known as the People's Judge, surprised everybody with his verdict. The media praised him for his unbiased judgments, people admired him, and seniors envied his success. After gaining recognition as one of the most loved judges, Kang David aimed to become a Supreme Court judge. He pulled several strings for it.

Unfortunately, all his efforts went in vain after David met a con artist who pretended to be his schoolmate. When his teammate told him somebody was contacting him, he was excited. The excitement reached another level after finding out that the person was his schoolmate. He met him and chatted over a drink. The next day, he saw a box filled with money and panicked. He immediately informed his senior and donated the money to the Seoul District Court.

Later, David found out about the con artist. He was asked to resign and live quietly until the matter is resolved. He was not allowed to open a law firm or join any company as an attorney. When David thought his career in the legal field had come to an end, his ex-girlfriend contacted him. She gave him an opportunity to join her father's law firm as an attorney. David was excited until he found out he would have to work as a public interest attorney with a bunch of inexperienced lawyers.

First Impressions

#ProBono is giving us classic #JungKyungho. He is eccentric, energetic, and serving facial expressions. I think I am going to like #SoJooyeon's character the most. The plot is easy to follow, and Kang David will learn his lesson and change for the better.

This is so cute and funny, I think we are going to get a lot of scenes with dogs, I love it.

Solid first episode. People need to watch PRO BONO!!!

Comedy king is back!!!