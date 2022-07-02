Pro-Abortion Protesters Swarm the Virginia Home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Yell Profanities

Pro-abortion rights activists assembled outside the residence of conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Virginia on Thursday, yelling profanities and expressing their frustration and anger for the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The mob of protesters was holding various signs reading, "Keep your rosaries off my ovaries," "Reproductive Rights Are Human Rights," and "Impeach Expand Codify," to name a few.

With cries of "Fâ€” you, Barrett," the angry crown was seen marching outside the judge's home on Thursday evening. Some also waved posters with a picture of Barrett which was captioned as, "Liar."

A majority of the people were members of an activist group called Our Rights DC. This group has orchestrated several rallies and protests outside the homes of those six conservative Supreme Court justices who decided to quash Roe v. Wade.

This protests happened hours after President Biden openly accused the Supreme Court of 'destabilizing' America, on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.

"The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States," he told the reporters.

At the press conference in Madrid, he further mentioned that the codifying of the federal abortion rights is essential. The president added later that obstacles such the filibuster will also be taken into account if the problem persists, as per NY Post.

"I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law and the way to do that is to make sure that the Congress votes to do that," he said. "And if the filibuster gets in the way â€¦ we provide an exception for this."

A virtual meeting between Biden and governors was held on Friday, in order to address the current nation-wide protests and the future of abortion rights in the US.

Our Rights DC has also scheduled another "resistance march" on Friday in the Virginia neighborhood of Justice Clarence Thomas, the NY Post reported.

Ever since the pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us publicly shared the addresses of the Supreme Court justices after the ruling was announced, numerous pro-choice protesters have found it easy to target them.

The protests have expanded and reached to Australia where tens of thousands of people in major cities recently took to the streets demanding access to safe abortions for millions in the US. Rallies were held in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Canberra, Adelaide as well as Brisbane.