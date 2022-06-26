Vandals Target a Christian Pregnancy Care Center in Colorado Leaving Behind Chilling Pro-Abortion Messages

Just a day after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Christian crisis center for pregnant women was targeted by vandals and set on fire overnight.

Officers responded to a fire at the pregnancy care center, Life Choices in 20 Mountain View Avenue, Longmont at 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Upon their arrival at the scene they saw the flames coming out and the building was covered with chilling graffiti messages on the walls and the ground outside.

As per the images made public by the police officials, pro-abortion messages like "If abortions aren't safe neither are you," and "Bans off our bodies," were spray painted in black color at the entrance of the building with an anarchy symbol "A."

Life Choices is a 'Christ centered ministry' that aims to provide education, support as well as post-abortion counselling, as per its official website. The care center does not perform any abortions, Daily Mail reported.

The police officials stated that the crisis center has sustained heavy fire and smoke damages. The extent of the damage is not known yet.

Longmont Public Safety has requested the residents to cooperate with them by checking their own home surveillance footages for any activity between 2:45 a.m. and 3:20 a.m.

As per the NY Post, the LPS authorities are currently investigating the fire as arson.

Similar cases of vandalism were observed in Vermont as the statehouse in Montpelier. The troublemakers painted the same messages outside the main door of the building and also broke several windows. The estimated damage was more than $25,000, NBC reported.

While the reversal of Roe v. Wade is applicable to almost half the states across the US, Colorado is amongst one of the few where abortion access is still the law.