Justice Clarence Thomas: Trump's Favorite Judge Is New Target of Abortion, LGBTQ Activists After He Argued Banning Gay Marriage; Protest Planned Near Thomas' House

Pro-abortion and LGBTQ activists are targeting Justice Clarence Thomas, who in a concurring opinion argued that Supreme Court should now consider its past rulings thatcodify rights to same-sex marriage and contraception access, a suggestion which is a direct threat to LGBTQ rights.

His suggestion emerged in the concurring opinion he authored in response to the court's Friday's ruling, which overturned the landmark Roe v Wade decision.

Thomas â€” an appointee of President George H.W. Bush â€” wrote that the justices "should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell" â€” referring to three cases having to do with Americans' fundamental privacy, due process and equal protection rights, according to Politico.

Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell rulings codify the right of access to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

Protesters plan to target the street where Judge Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni live. They are sharing the address of the judge via play cards and on social media posts, urging their supporters to reach near his home.

"Enraged? Devastated? Pissed the fuck off? So are we. Meet us at 5711 Burke Centre Pkwy. 6:30 PM we meet, 7 PM we carpool to the Thomas's street," tweeted @OurRightsDC.

