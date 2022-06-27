AOC Threatens Supreme Court Judges with Impeachment, Say They 'Lied Under Oath' About Roe V. Wade

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said has the judges of the Supreme Court should be impeached if they lied about their positions during the Roe v. Wade Senate confirmation hearings.

Her comments come after it is being said that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh 'misled' members of the Senate as they had referred to the case as an "important precedent," making some senators to believe that they would support the case.

Arguing that there needs to be 'consequences' for this 'deeply destabilizing action,' the AOC appeared on the NBC News' Meet the Press and accused the justices of lying under oath.

She further suggested that they should be impeached as a lesson for the future Supreme Court nominees to never lie in order to secure their confirmation.

"I believe lying under oath is an impeachable offense and what makes it particularly dangerous is that it sends a blaring signal to all future nominees that they can now lie to duly elected members of the United States Senate in order to secure supreme-court nominee confirmations," Ocasio-Cortez stated.

Senators Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, and Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, who had voted to confirm both nominees, felt 'betrayed' by their statements on the day of the hearings.

On Friday, in an official statement, Manchin said that he 'trusted' them when they testified under oath as both of them had specifically mentioned the Roe v. Wade as a precedent. "I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans," he added, NY Post reported.

Collins also said that in meetings both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were 'insistent' on supporting the precedent. "This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me," she stated.

Gorsuch, during his 2017 confirmation hearing, had clearly mentioned the Roe v. Wade as a precedent of the United States Supreme Court, adding that a 'good judge' would treat it as worthy of any other.

In case of Kavanaugh, he too called it a precedent of the Supreme Court saying that it was 'entitled the respect' under principles of stare decisis, Latin for "let the decision stand."

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter and wrote that the Congress is responsible for the protection of America's democracy and so they should hold the nominees accountable for violating the law, as per Newsweek.

"Without this, rule of law can slip through our hands like sand through loose fingers," she continued.

There has been no official statement released by the House or the Senate judiciary committee on the possibility of impeachment yet.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 decision striking down the constitutional right to abortion in the United States on June 24.