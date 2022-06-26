Sex Strike In US; Activists Urge Women To Refuse Their Partners For Sex Over Abortion Ruling; Abstinence Posts Flood Twitter

Pro-abortion activists in the US are calling for a sex strike urging people to not have sex with their partners in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs Wade, which provided a constitutional guarantee to abortion rights.

Users on Twitter and other social media platforms flooded their posts with their support for the sex strike as they urge people to refuse their partner for sex to prevent women from unintended pregnancy.

Women Should Go On Sex Strike

"All pro-abortion women should go on a sex strike. that'll really show the pro-lifers and not at all demonstrate the effectiveness of abstinence that pro-lifers encourage," wrote a user named @ProLifeLiz.

Risk of Unintended Pregnancy

"Women of America: Take the pledge. Because SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, we cannot take the risk of unintended pregnancy, therefore, we will not have sex with any man â€” including our husbands â€” unless we are trying to become pregnant," wrote another user.

While another urged men to not touch women until they are given their abortion rights back. "It's time for every woman to go on a sex strike! No man shall touch another woman until women are given back their rights to their bodies," tweeted user @Nighthowler368.

The calls for abstinence came as other pro-choice activists took to the streets across the country for a second day in protest over Friday's abortion ruling, reported New York Post.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ended the right to abortion by overturning its 49-year-old landmark Roe v Wade verdict, which legalized abortion across the country. The court upheld a Mississippi law, which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. After the new ruling, it's now up to the 50 states' governments to take a decision on abortion rights.

Pro-abortion activists, Democrats, President Biden, and many others have expressed anger over the decision. Activists group have also stated that the decision a violates human rights.

They have also planned demonstrations outside the homes of the six conservative judges, who support the ruling. Biden He also noted that Supreme Court's decision is taking America back 150 years. "The court laid out state laws criminalizing abortion that go back to the 1800s of rationale. The court is literally taking America back 150 years. It's a sad day for the country, in my view," said Biden.