Prince Louis Becomes an Internet Sensation Yet Again With His Meme-Worthy Reactions at The Jubilee Pageant (PHOTOS)

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations finally came to an end on Sunday as her majesty made a surprise appearance at the balcony of the Buckingham Palace. The Queen was accompanied by the three generations of her family -- Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine and their three children.

The 4-year-old great-grandson of the Queen however, appears to have stolen the show with his antics at the Jubilee Pageant. The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis kept the crowd entertained throughout the procession with his over-the-top expressions.

Joining his family in the royal box, he could not keep calm and continued jumping up and down his seat. His mood went from sassy and sweet to playful and cuddly. The 4-year-old even got funny looks from Mike Tindall seated behind him, Sky News reported.

His grandfather Prince Charles also tried his hand in attempting to calm down the bubbly child as he situated his grandson on his lap and slowly rocked him side-to-side in the grandstand. Sitting beside his mother, Kate Middleton who was also highly amused by her son's antics, the 4-year-old shushed her before putting his hands over her mouth.

It is not the first time the Prince Louis became an internet sensation with his meme-worthy reactions during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The young prince previously made headlines with his 'grumpy looks and the iconic scream on the first event of Trooping the Color on June 2.

As pictures and videos of Prince Louis reached social media, royal fans could not stop gushing over his mischievousness.

"Literally I love seeing them before they're taught that polished way to behave in public. So much more fun when you see the sheer funny innocence!" a user wrote.

"I have never actually seen anyone do that except in cartoons. He's hilarious. Poor Kate! Wonder where he learned that?" another chimed in.

"Very parent of actual children has been there. Catherine is an amazing mother just watch Louis blossom in the very near future. Patience, patience, patience," a third commented.

The Jubilee pageant featured the military, celebrities and thousands of volunteers, marching along the streets around the Buckingham Palace, celebrating 70 years of the Queen's reign.