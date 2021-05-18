Photo of Meghan Markle Posing with Kate Middleton on Magazine Cover Resurfaces Raising Doubts on Her Claims

An old photograph of Meghan Markle posing with a magazine that featured Kate Middleton on the cover in 2014 has resurfaced for the first time since Megxit. The photograph has once again sparked doubts about her claims that she was "naive" to the duties of royal life before joining the family.

Interestingly, the photo was taken two years before the Duchess of Sussex met Prince Harry. The photo shows Markle, who was then an actress, can be seen beaming as she holds a copy of Irish U Magazine and standing next to its deputy editor Denise Cash, with the publication carrying a headline which incorrectly states that Kate Middleton was pregnant with twins.

Raising Eyebrows

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Markle, 39, said that she "didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family." However, the resurfaced photograph now once again raises doubts about her claims, for which she has already been slammed by many.

The photo was reportedly taken in 2014, which was two years prior to when the she met her now-husband Prince Harry. She at that time was an actress and was shooting for Suits, and had contributed to the magazine she was holding, reportedly writing about sunglasses. Also, the photograph was taken almost five years before Markle would go-on to be the first guest-editor of the September issue of Vogue.

This, however, isn't the first time that the photograph has been talked about. Royal fans had previously buzzed over the image in 2019, after Denise first uploaded it in November 2017. However, this time the image has created a different kind of buzz altogether.

Markle had made explosive claims during her interview with Winfrey that Middleton "made her cry" over a fallout about bridesmaids dresses. But things may not be as Markle had claimed.

While there seems to some kind of rift between the two sisters-in-laws, they appeared to get on when they first met, with Markle clearly a fan of Middleton before she joined the royal family.

Feeling the Heat Again

As the photo resurfaced, many took to social media saying that Markle's claims made during the interview may not be fully true although she may have a rift with Middleton.

"She has stalked the Royals for years!!!" write one user. "She said she didn't do any research on Harry or his family before she got married!" one person tweeted. "Was that because she was more interested in what Kate had?"

This not the first time, though, that Markle's alleged naivety has been seemingly debunked. Days after her interview with Winfrey in March, a report surfaced claiming that the Markle had blogged about dreaming of becoming a princess seven years ago.

Also, during Harry and her engagement interview, she had described Middleton as "wonderful" and "amazing", saying she'd been a "great support." "Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy," she wrote in a 2014 post. "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

However, she almost made a U-turn during her interview with Winfrey claiming that Middleton "made her cry" as well as dozens of other attacks on the Royals.

Reports of the clash between the duchesses first emerged in November 2018, when sources claimed Markle had been left displeased with the "stressful" fitting. Now, the newly resurfaced photo's irony has also doubled not just because of Markle's previous statements, but also her rumored tiff with Middleton.