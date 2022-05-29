Prince William's Horse Drugged During Trooping the Colour Rehearsals? Charger's Bowed Head Sparks Rumors

Speculations were rife about Prince William's horse being drugged during the rehearsal for the upcoming Trooping the Colour, the annual birthday parade of the British monarch. The 39-year-old Prince was riding George, a black Household Division charger.

Even though a Clarence House declined to comment on the issue, the social media was abuzz with the chatter.

William Rode the Horse Wearing Military Uniform

The annual affair includes a march by the Queen Elizabeth's Household Division troops and Horse Guards Parade. The regal ceremony has been marking the official birthday of the British monarch since 1748. Until now, the Queen used to inspect troops of the Household Division and and the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, following the royal salute.

The rehearsal saw the Duke of Cambridge dressed in complete red and blue military uniform teamed with medals. The 39-year-old also wore the traditional bearskin hat. Sitting atop George, Prince William inspected over 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses participating in the ceremony.

However, it was the horse's movement that attracted the attention. George was seen with head bowed down during most part of the rehearsal. Daily Mail reported that it led to several military veterans believing that the black horse was drugged.

Speaking to MailOnline, an unnamed source said, "William's horse looks drugged. Its head is on the floor. It's a disgrace."

Social Media Abuzz With Speculations

The report was enough to create buzz around the issue. "Fu'King hell - he can't even handle a horse," tweeted a user.

"#PrinceWilliam rode a drugged up horse bcos the man is useless at best. The future King is hopeless. I'm sure there will be wall to wall complaints about such abuse," wrote another.

"HIS POOR #PrinceWilliam's HORSE its head way down Shame on him + Royals - do Anything to keep Taxpayers paying," read another tweet.

Apart from Prince William, this year's ceremony will also see the presence of the Prince of Wales, and the Princess Royal riding as colonels of the Irish Guards, the Welsh Guards, and the Blues and Royals. Owing to the mobility issues, the Queen's presence at the ceremony is still unconfirmed.