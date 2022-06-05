Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Is Alive Because He Could Protect Himself; Gets Slammed on Social Media

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen Kenosha shooter, faced ire on social media after he claimed that he is alive today because he was able to protect himself. Rittenhouse's tweet came in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's call for massive gun restrictions in the country.

As reported previously, the Kenosha shooter was acquitted of all charges on November 19, last year. Rittenhouse had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. The defendant had argued self-defense in the homicide trial.

Rittenhouse Supports Second Amendment

On Thursday night, Biden urged for a either a ban on the assault weapons or a raising the age from 18 to 21 years to buy a weapon. The comments came in response to the rising cases of gun violence involving the teenagers. "If we can't ban assault weapons then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21," Biden said.

"There are too many other schools, too many other day places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America," Biden said Thursday evening. "The issue we face is one of consciousness and common sense. ... I want to be very clear: This is not about taking away anyone's guns. It's not about vilifying gun owners."

Responding to Biden's remarks, Rittenhouse tweeted, "The right of people to keep and bear arms shall NOT be infringed," Joe."I am alive today because I was able to protect myself, " the Kenosha shooter wrote in another tweet.

Rittenhouse Faces Social Media's Anger

Social media was not generous enough to welcome the teen shooter's tweets and went to slam him.

"The only reason Kyle Rittenhouse got away with murder is because of his skin color," tweeted a user.

"You could've stayed home. Then two people would be alive. You're no victim," tweeted another.

"Kyle Rittenhouse would also be alive if he stayed home that night, like I did! I also own a AR-15! I have a safe full of guns and they have never killed anything but animals that I can eat," read another tweet.

"Two people are dead because Kyle Rittenhouse had an AR-15 & a bias judge got him off of the crime," expressed a user. "He was in a place he shouldn't have been, doing something he wasn't asked to do, pretending to be something he wasn't. Kyle Rittenhouse is a MURDERER. And you fools hold him up as a hero. You're sick," read another tweet.