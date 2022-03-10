'Racist' Prince William Slammed For 'War Normal in Asia and Africa' and 'Alien to Europe' Remark

Britain's Prince William faced criticism on social media after he said that the concept of war and bloodshed in Europe is very alien in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The British royal was called racist for his remark.

The incident took place during Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday.

Prince William Says He Feels Useless for Not Being Able to Help Ukraine

Express reported that during his interaction, the Duke of Cambridge expressed his solidarity with the Ukrainians while stating that conflict is more common in Africa and Asia.

"Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia. It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you," Prince William said.

The British Royal, who brought homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers, said that he, like many, wanted to do more to help but feel "so useless."

The couple also shared that their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte talk to them about the ongoing war. "Ours have been coming home asking all about it," William said. "They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school."

Social Media Blasts Prince William

Dubbing Prince William as 'racist' social media users lambasted him for the insensitive remark.

"#PrinceWilliam "said Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa & Asia. "It's very alien to see this in Europe. We're all behind you," he said." He has a degree in Geography, attended Sandurst military academy, & is Colonel of the Irish Guards ," tweeted a user.

"Racist Prince William & the Duchess of Cambridge. They really think like this. He was shocked at seeing war on European soil. Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia. "It's very alien to see this in Europe," wrote another.

" Prince William's comments are deeply offensive. He must apologise This future King of England parrots racist rhetoric shamelessly His caucacity after public backlash at Western media humanising White pain while dehumanising Black/Brown pain in #UkraineWar is a slap to our face," read a tweet.