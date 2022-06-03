Kim Kardashian's Dream of Attending Platinum Jubilee Party Shattered after Buckingham Palace Rejects Request

Kim Kardashian's dream of attending the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations has been shattered after Buckingham Palace refused to issue her tickets for the Saturday evening gala. Despite her best efforts and reaching London days ahead of the event, Kardashian, 41, has been snubbed and will not get an invite to the official Platinum Jubilee party on Saturday.

The SKIMS founder reached London along with her boyfriend Pete Davidson on Tuesday and put in a request to the palace official for a ticket, only to be turned down for reasons unknown. However, it's not clear if the Jubilee celebrations were the only reason for the couple's trip to London.

Kim's Dreams Dashed

Kardashian and Davidson landed in the UK earlier this week and asked for VIP tickets but Buckingham Palace turned down the couple's request citing no reasons. Even publicists at BBC, the official broadcaster of the show, have declined their request.

According to a source quoted by British media, Kim is so determined to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations that she is looking for tickets through alternative channels â€” and has even stated that she doesn't mind if the tickets aren't "VIP."

"Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often," the source told the Daily Mail.

"Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration."

The Queen will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday before the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. It's unclear whether Kardashian and Davidson's trip to London was solely for the Jubilee celebrations.

The event will feature performances by Queen, Diana Ross, and Nile Rodgers, as well as visits by Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham.

Big Gala

Kim and Pete were spotted in London earlier this week for an unannounced visit to the United Kingdom. On Monday evening, the couple was seen holding hands in the capital and looking utterly thrilled as they went out for date night.

Pete looked relaxed in a plaid shirt and slacks, while Kim looked stunning in a Balenciaga hoodie and skintight leggings. The couple was both sporting bleached blonde locks after the comedian dyed his hair to match his girlfriend.

It is not known when the couple will return to the United States but now that Kim's dreams are shattered, they may well return this weekend itself.

A public ballot was used to distribute 10,000 tickets, with 7,500 going to key workers, military personnel, volunteers, and charity for Saturday's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Members of the Royal Family are expected to attend on behalf of the Queen, who will be watching on TV from Windsor Castle while "pacing herself."

The Queen oversaw the symbolic lighting of a series of beacons around the UK on Thursday night, capping off the first day of historic national commemorations marking her 70-year reign. The monarch's late-night appearance at Windsor Castle capped off a day of joyous festivities that began with the Queen taking to the Buckingham Palace balcony flanked by her family earlier in the day.

However, after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's ceremonies, it was reported that she would miss a national thanksgiving ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday. The Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will round off the four days of festivities on Sunday.