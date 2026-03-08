The Practical Guide to Love First Impression: Episode 4 Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Practical Guide to Love, the new JTBC romantic comedy drama, premiered on Saturday (February 28) at 10:30 pm KST. The mini-series, starring Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek, received rave reviews from Korean drama fans worldwide. Viewers enjoyed this K-drama for its realistic content. The drama focuses on the struggles of a woman who decides to date only after achieving stability in life.

The storyfeatured the first meeting between Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop. It was their first blind date, but before getting into the details , Ui Yeong had a lot to share with the Korean drama lovers. Ui Yeong is someone who never believed in blind dates, but decided to go on a blind date due to a heartbreaking incident.

Things took a turn for the worse after Ui Yeong's college junior, Kang Do Hyun, joined The Hills hotel. Do Hyun's friendly interactions and affection towards Ui Yeong sent a wrong signal to her. Since Ui Yeong was Do Hyun's first love, she thought he was trying to win her back again. Soon, Ui Yeong understood that she was wrong. Do Hyun followed Ui Yeong everywhere because he had a secret crush on her junior, Sim Sae Byeok.

Blind Dates

Do Hyun even requested his college senior to help him propose to Sae Byeok. Ui Yeong felt embarrassed and thought her time was running out to start a romantic relationship. Ui Yeong told Eun Jung Suk that she is open to a blind date. Her first meeting with Tae Seop did not go well. So, she thought he could never get in touch with her.

Ui Yeong went out on another date set by her senior, Jung Na Ri. She met Shin Ji Soo during her second blind date, which did not go well. She accidentally ran into Tae Seop during her second blind date. After two failed attempts, Ui Yeong became desperate to go on many more blind dates. She sent messages to her friends and colleagues, requesting them to set her up with someone. Ui Yeong sent those messages while she was drunk. By the time she realized her mistake, it was already too late.

Ui Yeong met several men through blind dates, but none managed to create an impression on her like Tae Seop and Ji Soo. She kept running into her first two blind dates unexpectedly. The Practical Guide to Love teased a love triangle between Tae Seop, Ui Yeong, and Ji Soo. The JTBC romantic comedy drama, starring Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek, will return with a new episode on Sunday (March 8) at 10:30 pm KST.

The Practical Guide to Love Preview

The newly released stills tease the beginning of a romantic journey for Tae Seop and Ui Yeong. It shows her hanging out with him during his camp trip. A photo also shows her pleasantly interacting with Soo Ah, the daughter of Lee Eun Ho. Another image features a heart-fluttering moment between Tae Seop and Ui Yeong. He is seen drying her wet hair using his blue check shirt.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Practical Guide to Love:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

First Impressions

I started watching #ThePracticalGuideToLove cause my aunt said it's good, I'm ready for a fluttering romcom, and so far so good on 2x speed, hope this delivers cause I'm on a k drama drought since the start of the year.

I love the realism of this drama and its take on modern dating that if not compatible, respectfully accept the differences and move on. Also, the scene when Uiyeong was drunk texting her contacts is so hilarious.

Only on the second ep of #ThePracticalGuideToLove, but what I am enjoying so far is that it's obviously a love triangle, but not the kind where there's a main lead, and a second lead. They're equal and it really can go either way, we don't know, and as intended.

I want everyone to tune in to #ThePracticalGuideToLove because the first 2 eps were soo fun and interesting! I love both the MLs and our FL's encounter and dynamics with them are so different and exciting. The comedy, the chemistry, and the plot - all are Excited to see more.