Yumi's Cells season 2 finale teased the beginning of a new romantic journey for Yumi. The followers of this fantasy romance drama series are eager to meet her new love interest, Shin Sun Rok. According to the webtoon lovers, Yumi will get her happy ending with this new character. Though Yumi was not excited about meeting her new partner at work, her cells celebrated the return of the love cell.

The biggest question is how Yumi and her brain cells will respond to the upcoming changes. Will this unexpected romance turn her life upside down? The audience can expect to watch a mature version of Yumi in the next season. Her brain cells could make bold and rational decisions so that she doesn't get hurt again.

Here is everything we know so far about Yumi's Cells season 3, including the story, cast, premiere, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When Does Yumi's Cells Season 3 Premiere?

The highly anticipated third and final installment of the fantasy romance drama series is likely to be released in the first half of 2026.

Who is in the Yumi's Cells Season 3 Cast?

Actress Kim Go Eun will reprise her role as Yumi in the upcoming season. The sequel will continue to follow her, featuring her everyday moments and complex emotions of love. Yumi will appear as a successful writer in this season, which will feature an unexpected romantic journey for her. The actress recently teased the introduction of a mature and vibrant Yumi. She will entertain the viewers with her fresh charm and humour.

"I'm honored and grateful to continue Yumi's story, which has many viewers. As an actor, playing the same character over a long period is both meaningful and special. I want to capture the various turning points in Yumi's life as she has grown over the years through Season 3. Since this journey began with Yumi in 2021, I hope to finish it well," Kim Go Eun shared.

Our Blues actress Jo Hye Jung is returning to the small screen after three years through Yumi's Cells Season 3. Her agency, BH Entertainment, has confirmed the casting news. The actress will portray Na Hee, a young writer who admires Yumi.

Kim Jae Won as Shin Sun Rok

Yumi's Cells 3 has already generated buzz with the return of its original creative team -- writers Song Jae Jung and Kim Kyung Ran and director Lee Sang Yeob. The casting of actor Kim Jae Won as Shin Sun Rok increased the anticipation for this upcoming third sequel. He is the new producing director in the editorial department of Julie Publishing. His blunt honesty and sweet appearance reawaken Yumi's dormant cell village.

Shin Sun Rok leads a peaceful life by following his routines. Unfortunately, his life takes an unexpected turn after he begins working with Yumi. He struggles to adjust to the turmoil of her emotional cell while keeping in check with his rational cell. His hidden, surprising charm will bring a refreshing change to Yumi's life.

"It feels new to be joining a project that has received so much love. I will do my very best to create a wonderful Soon Rok in this series as well. I would be grateful for your continued support and love," Kim Jae Won said.

What is the Plot of Yumi's Cells Season 3?

The new season will follow Yumi after she becomes a star author with her efforts. Although she enjoys her fame as a successful romance novelist, she struggles with her love life. Her brain cells remain quiet until Shin Soon Rok becomes a part of her romantic journey. Will she get her happy ending this season? The fantasy romance drama series could answer all the burning questions the viewers have when the show returns with its third and final season in 2026.