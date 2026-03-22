The Practical Guide to Love Episode 8: Will Lee Ui Yeong Make Her Final Decision? [WATCH]

The Practical Guide to Love episode 8 will air on JTBC on Sunday (March 22) at 10:30 pm KST. The mini-series, starring Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek, will focus on the love triangle between Song Tae Seop, Lee Ui Yeong, and Shin Ji Su in the upcoming episode. The chapter is likely to reveal Ui Yeong's final decision about Tae Seop and Ji Su.

Previously, Ji Su confessed his feelings to Ui Yeong and waited for her reply when Tae Seop unexpectedly showed up. After watching the heart-fluttering scene, the followers of this romantic comedy drama are eagerly waiting to see the impact of it. The preview video shows both men trying hard to impress Ui Yeong. They show up in front of her office at the same time and wait for her.

The newly released stills also tease the fierce battle between Ji Su and Tae Seop to be in Ui Yeong's good books. The love triangle between Song Tae Seop, Lee Ui Yeong, and Shin Ji Su will intensify in the upcoming episode of The Practical Guide to Love. A photo shows Ui Yeong constantly checking her phone while she is at work. Another image shows Tae Seop waiting for her in front of the hotel. There is also a picture of Ji Su affectionately looking at Ui Yeong while they are on a formal date.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Practical Guide to Love:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The Practical Guide to Love premiered on JTBC on Saturday (February 28) at 10:30 pm KST. It received rave reviews from Korean drama lovers worldwide. Viewers enjoyed this K-drama for its realistic content. The drama focuses on the struggles of a woman who decides to date only after achieving stability in life.

The story began by featuring the first meeting between Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop. It was their first blind date, but before getting into the details, Ui Yeong had a lot to share with the Korean drama lovers. Ui Yeong is someone who never believed in blind dates, but decided to go on a blind date due to a heartbreaking incident.

Her first meeting with Tae Seop did not go well, and she went out on another date set by her senior, Jung Na Ri. She met Shin Ji Soo during her second blind date. Since Ui Yeong didn't receive a positive reply from either of the men, she met several other men. But she felt comfortable with the men she met during her first two dates.

The romantic comedy drama is based on a Naver webtoon titled Efficient Dating for Singles, created by Tari. Screenwriter Lee Yi Jin wrote the script for the mini-series, and Lee Jae Hoon directed it. This K-drama follows a woman who goes on blind dates and discovers true love. It features Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, Park Sung Hoon as Song Tae Seop, and Lee Ki Taek as Shin Ji Soo.