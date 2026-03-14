The Practical Guide to Love Episode 5 Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Practical Guide to Love episode 5 will air on JTBC on Saturday (March 14) at 10:30 pm KST. The mini-series, starring Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek, will focus on the love triangle between Song Tae Seop, Lee Ui Yeong, and Shin Ji Su in the upcoming episode. It will also feature a heart-fluttering moment between Ui Yeong and Ji Su.

The romantic comedy drama is based on a Naver webtoon titled Efficient Dating for Singles, created by Tari. Screenwriter Lee Yi Jin wrote the script for the mini-series, and Lee Jae Hoon directed it. This K-drama follows a woman who goes on blind dates and discovers true love. It features Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, Park Sung Hoon as Song Tae Seop, and Lee Ki Taek as Shin Ji Soo.

Here is everything to know about The Practical Guide to Love episode 5, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The newly released stills feature an intense competition between Tae Seop and Ji Soo. A photo shows Tae Seop ordering coffee for Ui Yeong and feeling annoyed after seeing Ji Soo at the restaurant. Another image captures Ji Soo's relaxed smile after seeing Tae Seop.

Meanwhile, another set of stills focuses on Ji Soo and Ui Yeong. The pictures feature them at a hospital as she gets treated for an injury. He helps her relax and tries to cheer her up. A photo also shows them spending time together at the Han River.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Practical Guide to Love:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The Practical Guide to Love premiered on JTBC on Saturday (February 28) at 10:30 pm KST. It received rave reviews from Korean drama lovers worldwide. Viewers enjoyed this K-drama for its realistic content. The drama focuses on the struggles of a woman who decides to date only after achieving stability in life.

The story featured the first meeting between Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop. It was their first blind date, but before getting into the details, Ui Yeong had a lot to share with the Korean drama lovers. Ui Yeong is someone who never believed in blind dates, but decided to go on a blind date due to a heartbreaking incident.

Her first meeting with Tae Seop did not go well, and she went out on another date set by her senior, Jung Na Ri. She met Shin Ji Soo during her second blind date. Since Ui Yeong didn't receive a positive reply from either of the men, she met several other men. But she felt comfortable with the men she met during her first two dates.