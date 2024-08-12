Paris Olympic Closing Ceremony: One of the Biggest Sports Extravaganzas Ends with Tom Cruise Passing Flag to Los Angeles in a Captivating Performance

In a spectacular closing ceremony at the Olympics Games 2024, Paris bid farewell to the Summer Games, the baton was officially passed to Los Angeles, setting the stage for the 2028 Olympics .Hollywood icon Tom Cruise made a stunning entrance, rappelling from the roof of the Stade de France to claim the Olympic flag.

The star-studded event featured Californian music legends Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Snoop Dogg, who performed for thousands of fans, adding Hollywood flair to the evening. The performances marked the beginning of Los Angeles' journey as the next host of the Summer Games.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, alongside French swimmer Leon Marchand, officially declared the 33rd Summer Games closed. The Olympic flame was extinguished, symbolizing the end of Paris 2024.

The ceremony began with French swimming sensation Léon Marchand collecting the Olympic flame in a lantern from the Louvre's gardens. He then led the flame to the stadium, setting the stage for the evening's festivities. Flagbearers from all 205 Olympic delegations entered the stadium, led by French rugby star Antoine Dupont. The athletes, greeted with thunderous applause, joined in a lively celebration.

The atmosphere at the Paris arena contrasted sharply with the 2021 Tokyo Games, which were held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 70,000 spectators sang along to Queen's "We Are the Champions," creating an electric atmosphere. Athletes from various nations joined in the revelry, with U.S. team members enthusiastically jumping and cheering.

Following the medal ceremony for the women's marathon, the Greek national anthem played, paying tribute to the birthplace of the modern Olympics. The stadium transformed into a globe representing all seven continents, filled with over 280 artists.

During the Parade of Nations, athletes from around the world celebrated the culmination of years of hard work. Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh and star shooter Manu Bhaker proudly carried the Indian flag during the ceremony. Sreejesh's selection as flag-bearer was a tribute to his illustrious career, supported by javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra.

IOC President Thomas Bach praised the Paris Games as a celebration of peace and unity. He highlighted the athletes' respect for one another despite global conflicts, calling the Games a "cultural peace that inspires the world."

The closing ceremony featured a dramatic performance by the "Golden Voyager," a symbolic figure representing the journey through time and the spirit of the Olympics. The French band Phoenix and Belgian singer Angèle entertained the audience with their top hits.

As the closing ceremony reached its peak, Tom Cruise rappelled from the stadium's roof, descending gracefully onto the stage, Olympic flag in hand. The crowd erupted in cheers as the 62-year-old actor, known for his daring stunts in films like "Mission: Impossible," brought a touch of Hollywood action to the Olympic stage.

Dressed in a sleek black suit, Cruise's descent was reminiscent of his high-octane film scenes, blending cinematic spectacle with Olympic tradition. His presence was a nod to the entertainment capital of the world—Los Angeles—where the next Summer Games will be held. After touching down, Cruise took center stage, raising the Olympic flag high as the audience roared in approval. The actor's performance was not just a handover; it was a statement of intent from Los Angeles, promising a Games filled with star power and Hollywood glamor.

As part of the ceremony, a pre-recorded video showcased Cruise's journey from Paris to Los Angeles. The video featured Cruise skydiving from a helicopter, soaring above iconic landmarks before landing at the Hollywood sign. In a creative twist, the Olympic rings were digitally superimposed onto the sign, symbolizing the Games' transition to the City of Angels. The video ended with Cruise delivering the flag to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who proudly accepted it on behalf of the city.

The event concluded with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo passing the Olympic flag to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. With the spotlight now on Los Angeles, the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympics, promising to bring its star power to the global stage.